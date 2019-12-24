Quantcast
Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi ‘has dog walked Trump at every turn’: MSNBC panel says the Speaker is Trump’s kryptonite

Published

21 mins ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was praised on MSNBC on Tuesday for politically outsmarting President Donald Trump in 2019.

“Standing between the momentous House vote to impeach Donald Trump and the prospect of a trial in the Senate, Donald Trump is ending his year making the kind of history he did not want to make — becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives,” MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman running the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is making history herself as the highest-ranking and most powerful woman serving in political office, the only woman to ever hold the position of Speaker — a position she’s held twice. And we’ve watched Nancy Pelosi square off against Donald Trump and refuse to back down, even in the face of his bullying and constant harassment, which came to a head when she presided over the historic House vote on impeachment,” she continued.

“She is his kryptonite,” Wallace concluded.

“She is,” replied Associated Press White House reporter Jonathan Lemire.

Lemire said Pelosi, “has been a real thorn in his side and has gotten the best of him time and time again.”

MoveOn’s Karine Jean-Pierre agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nancy Pelosi is going to go down as one of the most influential, powerful speakers in history,” Jean-Pierre said. “She’s managed to outmaneuver Donald Trump at every turn. And I’ll quote Cardi B, she has dog walked Donald Trump, for all the youngsters who are watching.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi ‘has dog walked Trump at every turn’: MSNBC panel says the Speaker is Trump’s kryptonite

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was praised on MSNBC on Tuesday for politically outsmarting President Donald Trump in 2019.

"Standing between the momentous House vote to impeach Donald Trump and the prospect of a trial in the Senate, Donald Trump is ending his year making the kind of history he did not want to make -- becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace explained.

"The woman running the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is making history herself as the highest-ranking and most powerful woman serving in political office, the only woman to ever hold the position of Speaker -- a position she's held twice. And we've watched Nancy Pelosi square off against Donald Trump and refuse to back down, even in the face of his bullying and constant harassment, which came to a head when she presided over the historic House vote on impeachment," she continued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter divorced by his wife after his love for the president causes her ‘frustration and embarrassment’

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Does Donald Trump's presidency have the power to destroy love itself?

That seems to be the case with one woman who divorced her husband of 24 years because she could no longer stand his support for the president.

Voice of America News reports that Jennifer Merrill decided to file for divorce because her husband's love of Trump had become a source of "frustration and embarrassment" for her.

In particular, Merrill tells VOA News that she grew fed up with her husband ridiculing her for going to protests against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 24, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.

One day after claiming in an interview that he's "more of a Jew" than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.

"Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland," Giuliani wrote. "Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic."

Continue Reading
 
 