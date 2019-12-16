New Jersey GOP club in turmoil after its president offers to scare Jewish families out of public parks
Many of the people who supported New Jersey’s Ocean County GOP Chairman Frank B. Holman, III are now having second thoughts as he continues to ignore calls for him to condemn antisemitic remarks made on social media by two key allies, the Shore News Network reports.
Jackson Township GOP Club President Todd Porter and Jackson Township Republican County Committee Chairwoman Clara Glory reportedly made antisemitic remarks on Facebook regarding the growth of the Orthodox Jewish community in Jackson, where Porter said he wanted to drive through Jackson Township parks blasting “death metal” and Slayer in township parks to drive out Jewish families. Glory’s remarks suggested that Jews are criminals and should be deported.
The remarks were posted to social media just days before a gunman attacked a Jersey City Jewish grocery that left six dead, including a police officer, two Orthodox Jews, and a cashier. The two attackers were also killed.
As the Shore News Network points out, the Jackson Township GOP has faced claims of antisemitism before that resulted in “resignations over insensitive remarks made by elected officials, planning board members, zoning board members, and club officials.”
“Holman continues to stick his head in the sand and ignores the growing trend within his own party in Jackson and that inaction could have consequences not only for himself but for the party in the November elections,” Shore News’ Phil Stilton writes. “The municipal council majority is up for grabs in Jackson Township in 2020 and some have suggested that the Orthodox bloc vote in Northern Ocean County could drop support for the Ocean County GOP’s freeholder candidate Joseph Vicari.”
According to Stilton, ‘Holman is in a no-win situation.”
“If he bargains with the Orthodox community of the party, he could come under attack from groups such as Jackson Strong and Rise Up Ocean County who could brand him as a ‘sellout’.”
Read the full report over at the Shore News Network.
Breaking Banner
Giuliani henchman Parnas plans to ‘assist the Impeachment Inquiry to the fullest extent’: attorney
The lawyer representing Rudy Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas said in a new court filing that his client is still working on helping the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry.
As flagged by Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, Parnas's counsel filed a bail memo on Monday that claimed the one-time Giuliani ally plans on "producing the materials seized from him by the Government, to Congressional Investigators" and on "assisting the Impeachment Inquiry to the fullest extent required."
Breaking Banner
We’re about to find out if Trump can literally get away with murder
Donald Trump’s claim that if he actually shot someone on Fifth Avenue the NYPD cannot investigate him will be heard by our Supreme Court. Such are the crazy times we live in.
In fighting a New York City investigation into whether Trump is a serial tax cheat, one of his lawyers argued in October that should he murder someone the local authorities could not even collect evidence. However, lawyer George Consovoy added, Trump could be prosecuted after he leaves office.
Breaking Banner
Rep. Slotkin shakes off pro-Trump hecklers after impeachment town hall: ‘I’m not going to let them stop me’
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) explained on Monday that she had to stand firm in the face of anti-impeachment protesters because U.S. elections are at stake.
At a town hall-style event Monday morning, Slotkin announced that she would be voting in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
As she spoke, she was cheered by her supporters and, at the same time, heckled by Trump's supporters.
Slotkin later told reporters that she had to speak out regardless of the hecklers, according to correspondent Mark Cavitt.