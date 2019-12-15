New Jersey Governor unloads on ‘pathetic’ Blue Dog Dem switching parties: ‘He put politics over the constitution’
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy blasted Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) for being “pathetic” after reports he would become a Republican.
Murphy, a Democrat, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on Sunday.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” Murphy said.
‘He put politics over the constitution,” he continued. “He’s trying to be cute instead of being courageous.”
“I think it’s outrageous. this is a guy who is trying to find a path to get re-elected to Congress, not trying to find a path to do the right thing,” Murphy said.
and we’ve seen it all over new jersey, all around the country, folks who stand up with conviction and courage and state their case more often than not, far more often enough folks say notwithstanding how tense and passionate this discussion is, they get credit for that, as opposed to cutting and running.
“I think it’s pathetic. We’ll win that seat back,” he vowed.
Rep Ocasio-Cortez blasts complexity of health care marketplace: ‘No one should go through this’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the complexity of the health care marketplace on the day of the deadline to sign up for 2020 coverage.
Health care has been a major topic in the 2020 Democratic primary, with some moderate candidates defending the Affordable Care Act passed under President Barack Obama, while progressive candidates push for Medicare for All.
"Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange," she explained. "That means I get to 'choose' [between] 66 complex financial products."
"This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, and no one should go through this, either," she argued.
Hallmark Channel reverses course and apologies for caving to anti-LGBTQ group
The Hallmark Channel reversed course after a boycott resulted from the network caving to an anti-LGBTQ group.
On Saturday, #BoycottHallmark trended on Twitter nationwide after the network refused to show ads featuring two women kissing after being married.
How to take down a cult leader
Do you focus on shaming them for the damage they’re doing? Do you try to expose their lies and hypocrisies? Do you remind them of our common values? Do you try to prevail with your values? Do you try to prove that they’re factually incorrect? Do you curse them for being bad people?
Any of these moves could be useful for swaying onlookers to resist the cult, but that’s a different matter. The question here is how to cut them, making the cult and its leaders show blood.
Not once in Trump’s entire political run has he shown blood, been left speechless, stunned, or stalled. Remember Dan Quale’s face when Lloyd Benson told Dan Quayle, “You’re no John Kennedy”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYAZkczhdMs) or Reagan’s “there you go again”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qN7gDRjTNf4) Or Chris Christys cut Rubio over his “25 second sound bite”? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CkdpzRDxTXU) Or the classic, Joseph McCarthy cut by Joseph Welch’s “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?”(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8llS0ZkLVGA)