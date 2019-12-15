New Jersey Governor unloads on ‘pathetic’ Blue Dog Dem switching parties: ‘He put politics over the constitution’

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy blasted Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) for being “pathetic” after reports he would become a Republican.

Murphy, a Democrat, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on Sunday.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Murphy said.

‘He put politics over the constitution,” he continued. “He’s trying to be cute instead of being courageous.”

“I think it’s outrageous. this is a guy who is trying to find a path to get re-elected to Congress, not trying to find a path to do the right thing,” Murphy said.

and we’ve seen it all over new jersey, all around the country, folks who stand up with conviction and courage and state their case more often than not, far more often enough folks say notwithstanding how tense and passionate this discussion is, they get credit for that, as opposed to cutting and running.

“I think it’s pathetic. We’ll win that seat back,” he vowed.

Watch: