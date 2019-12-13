Newspapers line up to demand the impeachment of President Donald Trump

So far, 52.3 percent of Americans believe that President Donald Trump should be impeached. Major newspapers are following the public outcry as well.

The Washington Post: Impeach

Los Angeles Times: Impeach

Boston Globe: Impeach

Orlando Sentinel: Impeach

Philadelphia Inquirer: Impeach

USA Today: Impeach

Tampa Bay Times: Impeach

The Orlando Sentinel was outright brutal in their editorial board piece, saying that the question of whether Trump did somthing wrong was never in dispute.

“Of course he did,” the editorial board wrote. “The president of the United States got on the phone and asked the leader of a foreign power to investigate a domestic political opponent. Only the most cynical partisan would think that’s OK. The question is whether he ought to be impeached for it, and the answer is yes.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer opted to attack the president for disrespecting his office and America’s founding documents he swore to uphold.

“In defying these orders, and through his continued ridicule of the impeachment process and the members of Congress who initiated it, Trump has severely disrespected his office and the document he swore to protect and uphold. Should this process end with a trial and a Senate vote to remove him from office — a prospect that seems highly unlikely — it’s not hard to imagine that he would insist that the process was invalid and refuse to go,” The Inquirer editorial board wrote. “Such an act of tyranny is what the Constitution was created to protect against. That is why this impeachment process is urgent and should move forward without delay.”

The Tampa Bay Times covers a normally conservative part of Florida. Yet, they too supported impeachment, despite their reluctance.

“We harbor no illusions that the president’s impeachment by the House will lead to his removal from office by the Senate. But we hope the impeachment process and a trial in the Senate will give voters a more complete picture of Trump’s conduct, because they will deliver the ultimate judgment on his performance in November,” their editorial board said.

“Trump contends the July telephone call was “perfect’’ and there was no quid pro quo. But documents and testimony by former and current Trump administration officials show a direct connection. The evidence is clear: The president withheld financial assistance and public support in an attempt to force Ukraine to announce investigations of a political rival and to advance a false narrative about interference in the 2016 election,” the piece continued in their assessment of Trump’s actions.

As Mark Elliot noted, this is only the beginning of those papers agreeing that there is no defense for the president’s actions. In fact, no one has shown that better than Republicans in the House, who argued against the process, the witnesses and the Democrats, but failed to argue that what the president had done wasn’t illegal.

You can read the editorials in the links above.