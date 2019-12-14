Quantcast
Connect with us

Nine 2020 Democrats unite to demand DNC Chair Tom Perez scrap debate rules: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Democratic National Committee is facing a revolt for the party’s 2020 presidential candidates for its restrictive debate rules.

“Nine Democratic presidential candidates, including the party’s front-runners, are urging the Democratic National Committee to toss out the current polling and fundraising rules used to determine who appears in televised debates and reopen the exchanges to better reflect the historic diversity of the current field. The candidates say the rules exclude diverse candidates in the field from participating,” CBS News reported Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), was signed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), billionaire Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

“Frankly, that unintended result does not live up to the values of our Democratic Party and it does not serve the best interest of Democratic voters, who deserve to hear from and be able to choose among the best our party has to offer,” the letter said.

“All nine candidates have appeared in debates so far this year, but Castro and Booker did not qualify to appear at the next debate this Thursday in Los Angeles. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick did not sign the letter because they have so far not qualified to appear in any debates,” CBS noted.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nine 2020 Democrats unite to demand DNC Chair Tom Perez scrap debate rules: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

The Democratic National Committee is facing a revolt for the party's 2020 presidential candidates for its restrictive debate rules.

"Nine Democratic presidential candidates, including the party's front-runners, are urging the Democratic National Committee to toss out the current polling and fundraising rules used to determine who appears in televised debates and reopen the exchanges to better reflect the historic diversity of the current field. The candidates say the rules exclude diverse candidates in the field from participating," CBS News reported Saturday evening.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You can say Merry Christmas again’: Lara and Eric Trump declare victory in the War on Christmas

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

For years, conservatives have complained about a "War on Christmas" -- but President Donald Trump finally won the war, according to his son and daughter-in-law.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro interviewed Eric Trump and his wife Lara in Trump Tower, which Pirro called the "New York White House."

Pirro told the two they had "done wonderful things for the country" and said Trump had ended political correctness and people could say "Merry Christmas."

"You can say Merry Christmas again," Lara Trump said. "Isn't that so nice, Jeanine?"

"It's incredible," Eric Trump said. "It is nice to say Merry Christmas again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Donald Trump was right from the beginning’: Jeanine Pirro tells Fox News audience the opposite of reality

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

Less than two hours after a guest on CNN warned that Fox News is a threat to national security for its lies to support Donald Trump, Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro appeared to prove his point.

Pirro went on an angry rant in her opening, claiming that the DOJ inspector general report showed bias, despite the fact that the report found the opposite.

Regardless the facts, Pirro claimed that President Donald Trump had been vindicated.

Continue Reading
 
 