North Korea’s Kim discusses bolstering military as deadline approaches
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed strengthening his country’s military capability with top military officials, state media reported Sunday, with Pyongyang’s end-of-year deadline for the US to offer concessions approaching.
The North promised an ominous “Christmas gift” earlier this month if Washington does not give ground by the end of December. The denuclearisation process has been largely deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi at the start of the year.
Pyongyang has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks — some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others. North Korea is banned from carrying out such tests under UN sanctions.
Kim held an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, for which he serves as chairman.
There, he “gave analysis and briefing on the complicated internal and external situation… to bolster up the overall armed forces of the country,” the North’s official KCNA news agency reported.
“Referring to merits and demerits in the recent work of the People’s Army and matters to be rapidly overcome”, KCNA said, “the Supreme Leader indicated in detail the direction and ways to be maintained” to boost the armed forces.
“Important issues for decisive improvement of the overall national defence and core matters for the sustained and accelerated development of military capability for self-defence,” were also discussed, it added.
The report came a day after the nuclear-armed state warned Washington it would “pay dearly” over criticism of its human rights record by a US state department official.
A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said the comments were akin to “pouring oil over burning fire” amid heightened tensions in a statement carried by KCNA.
Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller ‘Messiah’
A prophet who defies a resurgent Islamic State in Syria. A shooting on Jerusalem's sacred Temple Mount. And -- just possibly -- the coming of the Messiah.
Netflix could scarcely have picked a more controversial plot for its latest thriller, about a mysterious religious leader who emerges in the Middle East and is pursued across the globe by the CIA.
"Yes it's provocative -- the show is provocative," creator Michael Petroni told AFP. "But provocative isn't offensive."
"Messiah," out January 1, imagines how modern society would react if such a figure appeared, spreading his message rapidly via social media in a world grappling with "fake news" and breathless 24-hour bulletins.
Undocumented migrants drive closer to American dream
Driving a car in the United States -- a country similar in size to Europe -- is often a necessity, as well as being a key part of national culture for over a century.
But for many of the more than 10 million undocumented immigrants living in America, the sense of freedom from getting behind the wheel is only now becoming an attainable dream.
Luis Jimenez, from Mexico, has been driving in upstate New York near the border with Canada for 13 years, but illegally because he doesn't have a license.
"The dream of all of us is to drive without fear of being stopped by the police, without fear of calling the immigration police and deporting us," says the 34-year-old undocumented migrant.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro: It was wrong to say reporter had ‘homosexual face’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that it was wrong for him to tell a journalist a day earlier that he had "the face of a homosexual."
"I was wrong. I shouldn't have said it," the country's far-right leader told reporters at the presidential residence in Brasilia, according to the news website G1.
The original comment by the notoriously outspoken president came in response to a reporter's question about an investigation into his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for alleged money laundering when he was a regional deputy.
Pressed by the reporter, a visibly flustered Bolsonaro replied, "You have the face of a homosexual, but that doesn't mean I'm going to accuse you of being a homosexual."