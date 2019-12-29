North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘grave’ economic challenge for country that barely has electricity
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned top ruling party officials of the “grave situation” facing the nuclear-armed state’s economy and called for urgent corrective measures.
His comments, reported Monday by state media, came on the second day of a key party meeting held ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to shift its stance on stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
Kim, who chaired the meeting, said the time had come to bring about a “decisive turn” in the North’s economic development.
He presented the assembled officials with “tasks for urgently correcting the grave situation of the major industrial sectors of the national economy,” the official KCNA news agency reported.
The North does not publish economic statistics of its own, leaving outside estimates as the only available figures for its financial performance.
In July, the South Korean central bank estimated that the North’s sanctions-hit economy had shrunk by 4.1 percent in 2018 — the largest contractions since the devastating famine of the 1990s.
Talks on denuclearising the Korean peninsula have been largely deadlocked since a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed in Hanoi at the start of this year over what the North was willing to give in return for sanctions relief.
China and Russia — the North’s biggest economic partners — have proposed the easing of UN sanctions imposed over the North’s nuclear weapons programme, and Pyongyang has given Washington until the end of the year to offer fresh concessions.
The KCNA report indicated the plenary session of the party leadership was headed into a third day Monday — marking the first time since 1990 that it has lasted more than two days.
“Pyongyang’s decision to host the plenary event for multiple days illustrates how gravely it views internal and external situations,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior researcher at the private Sejong Institute.
Tourists at risk as heatwave fuels Australia’s immense bushfires
Thousands of tourists risked being stranded in Australia's south east Monday, as a new heatwave left firefighters across the country bracing for another round of potentially catastrophic bushfire.
Hundreds of blazes are burning across Australia, which is experiencing a devastating summer bushfire season fuelled by a prolonged drought and climate change.
More than 30,000 people were told to evacuate Victoria state's popular East Gippsland region Sunday amid fears soaring temperatures and gusting winds would stoke three large blazes, cutting off the last major road still open.
Victoria Emergency Management commissioner Andrew Crisp said residents and holidaymakers still in the area faced being stranded as it was now "too late to leave", with his agency warning it was "not possible" to provide aid to all visitors in the area.
Our essential groundwater is being rapidly depleted
Nearly 1,100 scientists, practitioners and experts in groundwater and related fields from 92 countries have called on the governments and non-governmental organizations to "act now" to ensure global groundwater sustainability.
In their 'Call To Action', the group said:
"Groundwater, the invisible water beneath our feet, represents 99% of Earth’s liquid freshwater, making it critical for supplying drinking water, ensuring food security, adapting to climate variability, supporting biodiversity, sustaining surface water bodies and meeting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals."
US bombs pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq and Syria
The US has carried out air strikes against a pro-Iran militant group in Iraq, killing 19 fighters, two days after a rocket attack that killed an American civilian contractor.
The Pentagon said on Sunday it targeted weapons caches or command and control facilities linked to Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) in Western Iraq, as well as Eastern Syria, in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets fired on Friday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "we will not stand for the Islamic Republic of Iran to take actions that put American men and women in jeopardy".
Four US service members and Iraqi security forces were also wounded in Friday's attack at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad.