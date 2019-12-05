‘Not sure how they sleep at night’: Outrage erupts as GOP senator blocks Armenian Genocide bill at Trump’s behest

According to a report from Axios this Thursday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) was directed by the White House to block a resolution formally recognizing Turkey’s genocide of the Armenian people. Cramer’s move marks the third time the Trump administration has directed a GOP senator to block the resolution.

The move was met with widespread condemnation, some of which came from former GOP state Rep. Cole Wist (CO), who accused the White House of attempting to “whitewash history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that the Trump White House would go to these extreme lengths to prop up a brutal dictator and whitewash history is an outrageous moral failure,” Wist tweeted. “I am not sure how this bunch sleeps at night. What an embarrassing episode for America.”

The fact that the Trump White House would go to these extreme lengths to prop up a brutal dictator and whitewash history is an outrageous moral failure. I am not sure how this bunch sleeps at night. What an embarrassing episode for America. #ArmenianGenocide https://t.co/KQLEUv6Kas — Cole Wist (@colewist) December 5, 2019

Others on Twitter expressed similar sentiments:

The U.S. needs to break its silence and recognize the Armenian Genocide. Truth matters. History matters. https://t.co/dsfsmgAo88 — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) December 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT TRUMP GETS – Trump Tower Istanbul WHAT ERDOGEN GETS – Block on condemnation for Armenian genocide WHAT AMERICA GETS – A pro-genocide President https://t.co/nk0X7y7omy — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) December 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Because there is no chance at all Erdogan is not using the same excuses to cover up the brutality of his militias in attacking Kurds, Yazidis, & other minorities….https://t.co/Lqj9TDJPVM — Irina Tsukerman (@irinatsukerman) December 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN’s Haley Byrd, Cramer said that he “doesn’t plan to object [to the proposal] again and predicts it will pass.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that it can be an objected to much longer,” the North Dakota Republican reportedly said.