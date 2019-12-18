‘Not the Onion’: White House source floats bizarre theory about Trump, Clinton and impeachment

Conspiracy theories consistently permeate throughout the pro-Trump universe, and many of them have come from members of President Trump’s inner circle. According to senior White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem, a White House insider is floating one of the most bizarre ones yet.

In a tweet this Wednesday, Karem made sure to point out that he wasn’t citing the satirical website The Onion.

“Not from the Onion but from a WH source – ‘Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,'” he tweeted.

Not from the Onion but from a WH source – "Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump" — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019

In the replies, most people saw it as just another example of the absurd becoming normal in the era of Trump:

That’s been the logical end to their nonsensical theory all along – but I guess they are finally admitting it out loud. It’s a crazy, upside down world at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — The Tweeting Liberal (@WileELiberal) December 18, 2019

I feel so sorry for the Onion and all other satirical publications in this era. I mean, how can they possibly compete? — quizquest🆘 (@quizquest) December 18, 2019

This well is dry. — DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) December 18, 2019

What drugs are they putting in the water?? — I’ll NEVER vote GOP (@NeverVoteGOP) December 18, 2019

The people we used to laugh at in the comment sections on Facebook are now in charge. Good times — Seth Quimby (@sethquimby1) December 18, 2019