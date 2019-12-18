‘Not the Onion’: White House source floats bizarre theory about Trump, Clinton and impeachment
Conspiracy theories consistently permeate throughout the pro-Trump universe, and many of them have come from members of President Trump’s inner circle. According to senior White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem, a White House insider is floating one of the most bizarre ones yet.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Karem made sure to point out that he wasn’t citing the satirical website The Onion.
“Not from the Onion but from a WH source – ‘Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,'” he tweeted.
Not from the Onion but from a WH source – "Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump"
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 18, 2019
In the replies, most people saw it as just another example of the absurd becoming normal in the era of Trump:
That’s been the logical end to their nonsensical theory all along – but I guess they are finally admitting it out loud. It’s a crazy, upside down world at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
— The Tweeting Liberal (@WileELiberal) December 18, 2019
I feel so sorry for the Onion and all other satirical publications in this era. I mean, how can they possibly compete?
— quizquest🆘 (@quizquest) December 18, 2019
Busted!
— MJdowntheshore (@MJdowntheshore) December 18, 2019
This well is dry.
— DaleWillResist📣 (@awelab1956) December 18, 2019
What drugs are they putting in the water??
— I’ll NEVER vote GOP (@NeverVoteGOP) December 18, 2019
The people we used to laugh at in the comment sections on Facebook are now in charge. Good times
— Seth Quimby (@sethquimby1) December 18, 2019
‘He’s an unhinged madman’: Rick Wilson slams Trump’s grip on the GOP
The night before the U.S. House of Representatives was preparing to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — GOP strategist Rick Wilson explained to MSNBC’s Brian Williams why he has formed a right-wing anti-Trump SUPER PAC, The Lincoln Project, with three fellow Never Trump conservatives: George Conway, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.
Appearing on “The 11th Hour,” Wilson said of Trump, “He’s an unhinged madman…. This is a man who sees himself as unbounded by the law and the Constitution.”
‘Not the Onion’: White House source floats bizarre theory about Trump, Clinton and impeachment
Conspiracy theories consistently permeate throughout the pro-Trump universe, and many of them have come from members of President Trump's inner circle. According to senior White House reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem, a White House insider is floating one of the most bizarre ones yet.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Karem made sure to point out that he wasn't citing the satirical website The Onion.
"Not from the Onion but from a WH source - 'Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump,'" he tweeted.
Breaking Banner
GOP’s Debbie Lesko raked over the coals for whining impeachment ‘tearing families apart’
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) gave a loud and lengthy defense of President Donald Trump as the House debates impeachment, and social media users reacted negatively.
The Arizona Republican compared Democrats to her abusive former husband, and complained that they were breaking up families by impeaching the president over his corrupt actions toward Ukraine.
Republicans are mustering so much fake outrage over impeachment. They utter "facts" that are opinions. Rep. Debbie Lesko's performance on the House floor was cringeworthy. Yelling does not turn lies into truth. pic.twitter.com/JZVkFu4au9