NRA supporter Donald Trump offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ for victims of Jersey City shooting

10 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his “thoughts and prayers” for the victims of the shooting in Jersy City, New Jersey.

“At least six people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday after two people opened fire around a convenience store, officials said, touching off a firefight involving dozens of law enforcement officers that made the residential area take on the feel of a war zone,” The New York Times reports.

“Just received a briefing on the horrific shootout that took place in Jersey City, NJ,” Trump tweeted.

“Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & their families during this very difficult & tragic time. We will continue to monitor the situation as we assist local & state officials on the ground,” he continued.

Trump, who received tens of millions in support from the National Rifle Association during his 2016 campaign, has ignored calls for strengthening gun safety laws.

Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires

4 mins ago

December 10, 2019

President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.

In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.

Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888

In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.

Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe

9 mins ago

December 10, 2019

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.

But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.

