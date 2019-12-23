‘Objectively untrue’: Law professor slams Kevin McCarthy’s claims of FBI coverup of ‘spying’ on Trump campaign
In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed that the recent IG report on the origins of the Russia investigation proved that the FBI “broke into” the Trump campaign and then covered up its actions. But according to some legal experts, McCarthy is willfully misrepresenting what the report says.
“Well if you pause for one moment and you read this IG report by Horowitz, here’s the FBI, they broke into President [Donald] Trump – at the time candidate Trump’s – campaign, spied on him, and then they covered it up. It is a modern day Watergate,” McCarthy said on Sunday.
McCarthy went on to say that the FBI conducted a “coup” against Trump.
“They broke into his campaign by bringing people into it, they had been trying to cover it up for the whole time,” he said. “Now the question rises, just like Watergate, who knew, when did they know it, and how high did this go up.”
But according to national security lawyer Carrie Cordero, McCarthy’s words are “objectively untrue.”
“IG report identified serious problems that occurred in the FISA process,” she tweeted. “DOJ & FBI must fix. But the political attacks on FBI & IC agencies will cause lasting damage to Americans’ confidence in institutions that protect them. That’s bad for national security.”
Objectively untrue: IG report identified serious problems that occurred in the FISA process. DOJ & FBI must fix. But the political attacks on FBI & IC agencies will cause lasting damage to Americans’ confidence in institutions that protect them. That’s bad for national security. https://t.co/ZRjuy5eOFe
— Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) December 23, 2019
Other national security and legal experts agreed:
Kevin McCarthy, utter embarrassment, unfit for a position of public trust. https://t.co/MWoYw6vNcc
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 23, 2019
This is a disgusting lie and you know it. Literally not what the report found. https://t.co/uRjY5btEnr
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 22, 2019
This is not what the IG found. This is fiction. 1984-esque https://t.co/pOnfKl4cyu
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 22, 2019
As Law & Crime reported earlier this month, while the IG report did find “fundamental errors” and a “disturbing level of sloppiness” in its FISA applications for surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, there was sufficient factual and legal justification for launching the investigation and it was not motivated by political bias.
