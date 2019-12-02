On treadmill, Zelensky says Ukraine stuck without Putin summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday took to a treadmill to stress the country will remain in stalemate until he talks to Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a key summit next week.
The 41-year-old former comedy actor who took office in May posted a video on his presidential office’s Facebook page where he addresses the nation while gently jogging on a running machine.
He says his first meeting with the Russian strongman for direct talks at a four-way summit in Paris next week, which some Ukrainians oppose, is needed to move forward and bring an end to the country’s five-year conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
“You know what they say, what dialogue can there be between Zelensky and Putin?”, he says, acknowledging the criticism that he is caving in to Russian demands.
“You know, it’s possible to go on without this dialogue, but it’s something like (…) running on this running machine,” Zelensky says, dressed in a dark stripped T-shirt and jogging pants.
“You do something, you burn calories, but you are still on the same spot,” he adds.
“We don’t want just to be on the same spot, we want all of this to end.”
Putin and Zelensky are likely to have a one-on-one meeting during the four-way summit talks in Paris next Monday, joined by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The encounter will attempt to end a conflict which saw pro-Moscow separatists declare unrecognised breakaway republics in Ukraine’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and has left more than 13,000 dead since 2014.
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of giving financial and military backing to separatists, which Russia denies.
© 2019 AFP
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
Breaking Banner
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
2020 Election
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.