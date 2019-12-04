‘Pathetic’: GOP witness Jonathan Turley ripped for ’embarrassing’ himself at impeachment hearing

The Republicans’ lone witness in Wednesday’s House impeachment hearing was roundly panned on Twitter for his arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Republicans called Jonathan Turley to testify for their stance on impeachment, just like they did during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton a generation ago.

Turley, a professor at George Washington University, argued that Trump should not be impeached now, despite demanding Clinton’s impeachment.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Turley’s testimony:

Turley summarized: You're just mad. What will happen if we impeach a president for soliciting foreign attacks on our elections? If that's wrong, everything is wrong and nothing is right. Also, it's unfair to impeach a president without obtaining information he withheld from you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley is a partisan hack, and even he can't defend Trump's actions. He just doesn't think they're impeachable because Trump is a Republican. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 4, 2019

To be fair, Turley’s pathetic “everybody’s mad” ramblings are about the closest thing to a coherent defense of trump that we’ve seen yet. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 4, 2019

It is fundamentally impossible to reconcile Turley's position today with his testimony in 1998. His protestations that he is no supporter of Trump and not a partisan are simply not credible: https://t.co/U254PS1iCw pic.twitter.com/Tu5BeMhU6z — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 4, 2019

Republican witness Jonathan Turley asks "where will you stand" when the wind blows again for a Democratic president to be charged. That's an easy question. Any Democratic president who commits election fraud and bribery should be impeached. Just as Trump should be impeached. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 4, 2019

In case you are wondering, yes, outside of @FedSoc circles, Jonathan Turley has been a known hack for a few years now. He's basically been making himself into a less venal Alan Dershowitz. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley's fascinating testimony is in performative contradiction, calling for the very political comity he acknowledges has been lost to polarization, as even his dog understands. — Samuel Moyn 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@samuelmoyn) December 4, 2019

Turley has really offered nothing for the GOP. Just as they offer nothing for themselves. Just a lot of “this is all so terrible” blather.#ImpeachmentHearings — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 4, 2019

If I was Turley’s wife and kids I’d get up and walk out during his testimony. That was downright embarrassing. — Teresa (@G00D4BBS) December 4, 2019

Reminder Jonathan Turley defended impeachment of Bill Clinton: “While the Senate can decide not to remove a president in the interests of the nation for a variety of reasons, the House should not falter in maintaining a bright line for presidential conduct.” #ImpeachingHearings — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 4, 2019

Turley is the most comical and absurd concern troll of all time. He's the da Vinci of concern trolling. Derptruvian Man. https://t.co/Fmu3N0HvEk — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 4, 2019

Is Turley kidding about lowering #Impeachment standards? Trump has committed much worse and impeachable acts than Nixon. #ImpeachmentHearings — Ron Waxman 🏳️‍🌈 (@RonWaxman) December 4, 2019

It sounds like Turley is against the law? https://t.co/E0xqDKRlOQ — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 4, 2019

If the point of this hearing is to prove that Jonathan Turley is a man of negotiable principles, then they've been a success. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 4, 2019

I don’t know why Turley even agreed to testify. He all but ran up a white flag. TV time, I guess. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 4, 2019

Turley has a very weak argument here. I have to believe he knows it. — Paul S. Kemp (@Paulskemp) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley is auditioning to become the thinking MAGA-man's Dershowitz. — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) December 4, 2019

Interesting that the Dem witnesses argued the constitution, while the Republican witness, Jonathan Turley, argued basically that impeachment is too mean. #ImpeachingHearings — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley looks especially weak and low-energy following Prof. Pamela Karlan. And his rhetoric is hackneyed and cliched. For him to close with "Both sides…" is the weakest touch of all. — Ed Bott (@edbott) December 4, 2019

Turley repped federal judge Thomas Porteous, who was impeached and removed from office for, among other transgressions, what amounted to bribery/extortion involving lawyers appearing his court. https://t.co/1R8otYX9xh — Drew Broach (@DrewBroach1) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley in a nutshell: Lying about a blowjob: Impeachable offense Withholding foreign military aid unless the government provides election assistance for personal benefit, and subsequently obstructing justice: Eh, paucity of evidence and we shouldn't rush to impeach https://t.co/PUgDMWFREm — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley just spent a lot of time announcing on national television that he’s a clown and an easy mark https://t.co/rXOvTSvcs3 — Meagan Hatcher-Mays (@importantmeagan) December 4, 2019

Jonathan Turley: "Even my dog seems mad." pic.twitter.com/jQnGJMEn3v — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) December 4, 2019