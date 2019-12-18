Quantcast
Pelosi ‘considering’ not sending articles of impeachment to Senate until McConnell agrees to fair trial: Report

12 mins ago

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is reportedly “considering” delaying the transmittal to the Senate of the final Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell started bragging about being in “total coordination” with the White House, effectively handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump, a growing group of legal experts and now Democratic lawmakers are saying the Speaker should hold off on sending the Articles until McConnell agrees to abide by the oath he will take to conduct an “impartial” trial.

But what was once considered an idea that the Speaker would reject has become one that could actually happen.

“Some think it’s a good idea. And we need to talk about it,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is second in command under Pelosi, says, according to Politico.

One Democrat says he’s talked with Speaker Pelosi.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon “said he’s approached every member of House leadership about the idea and received responses ranging from interest to outright support. He said Pelosi, in particular, ‘indicated she was interested and considering it.'”

As it stands, President Trump is planning on not just having the Senate dispose of the case quickly, but fully acquitting him during what legal, political, and ethics experts say would amount to a sham trial. Holding an actual trial where key witnesses who Trump had banned from testifying in the House – including John Bolton – could go a long way to making the president’s offenses more public, and possibly get a few Republicans to refuse to acquit.

