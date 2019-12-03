Quantcast
Connect with us

Pentagon prepares for Iranian threat against US forces in Middle East

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN reported late Tuesday that Pentagon officials are warning Iran has made a threat against the United States’ interests and American forces.

According to Barbara Star, the military and intelligence agencies report having “fresh” information involving Iran moving troops and weapons to position them in a threatening way against the U.S. They aren’t saying that an attack is imminent, however, they’re merely seeing the signs of possible action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens in Iran have been protesting after the government turned off access to the internet to try and keep mass deaths of a large number of Iranian people.

Iran has already threatened commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and attacked the Saudi oil infrastructure with a drone.

The story is still developing….


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP congressman facing voter fraud and perjury allegations for listing a UPS store as his residence

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) is facing allegations of voter fraud and election perjury for lying about his residence on his voter registration form.

Watkins listed his address for voting purposes as 6021 S.W. 29th St. in Topeka, which is in fact a UPS store. His campaign contends that Watkins made the alteration by mistake, although state officials from both parties are calling for an investigation.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence was implicated — and Fox News just threw him under the bus

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

Fox News revealed on the lower-third of their screen Tuesday night that the Intelligence Committee report implicates Vice President Mike Pence, as "The Weekly List's" Amy Siskind captured.

https://twitter.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1202028974479675392

Indeed, Pence was implicated in the damning report released Tuesday afternoon, though Fox News has been implicated in coordinating with President Donald Trump to get rid of the Ukraine ambassador and perpetuate conspiracy theories that protect Russia.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Businessman who set up Putin back-channel for Trump campaign indicted on campaign finance charges: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that businessman George Nader, along with a California payment processing executive Ahmad "Andy" Khawaja and six others, have been indicted as part of an alleged conspiracy to conceal excessive campaign contributions to a presidential candidate.

The candidate is not mentioned in the indictment by name, but legal experts have said it is almost certainly Hillary Clinton.

Continue Reading
 
 