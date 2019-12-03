Pentagon prepares for Iranian threat against US forces in Middle East

CNN reported late Tuesday that Pentagon officials are warning Iran has made a threat against the United States’ interests and American forces.

According to Barbara Star, the military and intelligence agencies report having “fresh” information involving Iran moving troops and weapons to position them in a threatening way against the U.S. They aren’t saying that an attack is imminent, however, they’re merely seeing the signs of possible action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens in Iran have been protesting after the government turned off access to the internet to try and keep mass deaths of a large number of Iranian people.

Iran has already threatened commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and attacked the Saudi oil infrastructure with a drone.

The story is still developing….