Philippines president bans two U.S. senators from entering the country
On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Rodrigo Duterte, the autocratic strongman president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, plans to ban U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) from entering his country — and is threatening to place further restrictions on American entry.
This comes as Leahy and Durbin added a provision into the 2020 budget bill that would ban entry of Philippine nationals involved in the imprisonment of Leila de Lima, a dissident of the Duterte government who was imprisoned.
Under current Philippine law, Americans are allowed to enter the country without a visa and may stay for up to 30 days.
“We will not sit idly if they continue to interfere with our processes as a sovereign state,” said Salvador Panelo, a spokesman for Duterte.