Philippines’ Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone’s battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and will likely climb further, authorities said on Friday.
The storm, with wind gusts of up to 200 kilometre (124 miles) per hour, swept across remote villages and popular tourist destinations in the central Philippines on Wednesday.
Authorities on Friday confirmed 28 people had died, up from 16 on Thursday, as information came in from badly hit areas where internet and mobile phone networks had been cut.
“The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We’re hoping against it,” national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told AFP.
He said at least 12 people were still listed as missing.
Among those killed were several members of a family who drowned, a policeman electrocuted by a toppled post while patrolling and a man struck by a felled coconut tree.
The Philippines is a mostly Catholic nation, and Phanfone ruined or disrupted Christmas festivities for hundreds thousands of people.
The typhoon displaced tens of thousands living on the coast and low-lying areas who were forced to celebrate Christmas in evacuation centres.
Others missed family reunions, with plane and ferry services cancelled.
It also hit Boracay island, famed for its white sand beaches which draws more than a million tourists a year.
Coconut trees were uprooted on Boracay and windows in some resorts were blown in during the storm, and ferry services to and from the island were cut on Wednesday and Thursday.
However no one died on Boracay, and the damage was not on the scale of badly hit coastal towns elsewhere in the central Philippines.
The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of around 20 storms a year.
Phanfone, locally named “Ursula”, is the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2019.
Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.
Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country’s deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.
Phanfone blew out into the South China Sea on Thursday morning.
It was tracking towards Vietnam on Friday but forecast to weaken signficantly into a low pressure area well before making landfall again.
Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo
Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed Thursday it had cut out US President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie "Home Alone 2," but said the edit was made before he was elected.
When the CBC recently aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers and Canadian media outlets noticed Trump's scene had been cut out and wanted to know why -- especially because the US leader had said on Tuesday it was an "honor" to be involved in the movie.
"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, 'Home Alone 2' was edited for time," said CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson.
"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president" in 2016, Thompson said.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argues Mitch McConnell made a ‘big tactical error’ in Trump’s defense
MSNBC host Chris Hayes argued on Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a “big tactical error” by admitting on Fox News that he was in lockstep with President Donald Trump’s defense team as the coming impeachment trial looms.
In light of Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s criticism of McConnell’s claims of a complete alliance with the White House as the Senate takes over impeachment is was disturbing, and she said it might confuse voters, Hayes said the leader’s blunder has become clear.
McConnell last week said explicitly to Fox News host Sean Hannity that, heading into the trial, “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”
Benjamin Netanyahu claims ‘huge’ victory after winning vote to continue leading Likud party
Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory Friday, after winning a leadership primary that ensures he will lead his right-wing Likud party into March elections.
Israel's longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment and a third general election in twelve months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar but the convincing margin of victory strengthened his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.
With all votes counted, Likud announced early Friday that Netanyahu had secured 72.5 percent, with Saar winning 27.5 percent.
"A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted.