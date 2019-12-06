Photo surfaces showing Eric Trump in Ukraine as investigations into the Trump Org intensify: report

Photographic evidence has surfaced of the President’s second son in Ukraine as Congress and prosecutors continue their investigation into the White House and Trump Organization.

A photo was posted Friday by Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin.

Here’s a picture I found of Eric Trump in Ukraine. Eric Trump’s Ukrainian ties need to be investigated by Congress NOW. pic.twitter.com/PeZd5TkBI4 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 6, 2019

The Kyiv Post also has an archived photo from the event captioned, “Eric Trump, son of American business magnate Donald Trump, looks on during the Miss Universe of Ukraine competition at the Freedom casino in Kiev, Ukraine, late Friday Feb. 20, 2009.”

Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization.