‘Pirate’ Trump PACs have ripped off the president’s supporters to the tune of $46 million: report
While the effort to get President Trump reelected is widespread, some pro-Trump PACs that are unaffiliated with Trump’s campaign are targeting grass roots donors and “reportedly spending little money to help Trump’s re-election.” POLITICO reports.
The groups have raised a combined $46 million through various means, including selling Trump merchandise. But the Trump campaign wants the activity to stop, since it ends up competing with the “pirate” groups for cash.
“It’s taking advantage of people who want to give [money], and a vast majority of this money doesn’t go to the campaigns,” said GOP operative Matt Gorman. “It doesn’t go to the cause.”
In a statement, the Trump campaign slammed any group that “deceptively uses the president’s name, likeness, trademarks, or branding and confuses voters” and encouraged authorities to investigate “all alleged scams for potential illegal activities.”
Here are 7 big changes to federal law Congress just passed as almost no one noticed
In contrast to the dramatic government shutdown that began at the end of 2018, 2019 is closing out with Democrats and Republicans in Congress agreeing to a massive $1.4 billion spending measure that will mercifully keep the government open. But because impeachment has swamped most of the debate in Washington, D.C. and the national media, many significant changes in the spending package received relatively little scrutiny.
A few big changes — paid family leave for federal workers, the official creation of the Space Force, the ramp-up in military spending — have received some attention. Such a large and sweeping deal in Congress, though, inevitably ends up stuffed with many changes to federal law, big and small. The rush to pass it ensured that many of these provisions received little to no public debate.
‘An outrageous position’: CNN legal analyst burns down Trump DOJ for shameless obstruction of Congress
CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers on Monday scorched the Trump Department of Justice for telling courts not to intervene in the dispute over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must be compelled to testify before Congress.
After CNN's Kate Bolduan asked Rodgers to comment on the DOJ's efforts to block McGahn's testimony, Rodgers called it an "outrageous position" that is aimed at blocking all congressional oversight into the executive branch.
"You have the White House talking point saying, 'How could they possibly impeach the president on obstruction of congress when they didn't spend six to eight months going through all the layers of appellate process at the courts?'" she said. "And yet now the administration is saying you can't go to the courts to resolve this!"
‘Objectively untrue’: Law professor slams Kevin McCarthy’s claims of FBI coverup of ‘spying’ on Trump campaign
In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed that the recent IG report on the origins of the Russia investigation proved that the FBI “broke into” the Trump campaign and then covered up its actions. But according to some legal experts, McCarthy is willfully misrepresenting what the report says.
“Well if you pause for one moment and you read this IG report by Horowitz, here’s the FBI, they broke into President [Donald] Trump – at the time candidate Trump’s – campaign, spied on him, and then they covered it up. It is a modern day Watergate,” McCarthy said on Sunday.