‘Pot calling kettle black’: Hearing erupts in laughter after Matt Gaetz gets humiliated for attacking Hunter Biden’s drug use

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he went off about Hunter Biden’s drug use. Gaetz was arrested for a DUI before he was elected to Congress and failed a field sobriety test. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.

“I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” said Johnson as the Congressional audience laughed. “I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know. but if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”

You can see Johnson’s remarks in the video below: