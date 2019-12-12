‘Pot calling kettle black’: Hearing erupts in laughter after Matt Gaetz gets humiliated for attacking Hunter Biden’s drug use
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) called out Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he went off about Hunter Biden’s drug use. Gaetz was arrested for a DUI before he was elected to Congress and failed a field sobriety test. He refused to take a breathalyzer test.
“I rise in opposition to this amendment and I would say that the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do,” said Johnson as the Congressional audience laughed. “I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know. but if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”
You can see Johnson’s remarks in the video below:
Florida Republican complains impeachment hurts troops’ feelings
A Republican lawmaker suggested that some impeachment evidence offered by Democrats had insulted military service members.
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) -- an Iraq War veteran whose combat record has fallen under question -- claimed that Democrats had disrespected the troops by showing a link between President Donald Trump's alleged extortion scheme and Ukrainian military deaths.
"The fact that members of this committee would insinuate the Ukrainians died because they didn't get aid is ridiculous," Steube said. "Having served in the combat theater and knowing what that is like, to blame that aid was delayed a few weeks would have saved lives is frankly insulting to me and all who have served."
Meghan McCain leads The View hosts in brutal attack on Nikki Haley: ‘Disqualified for national office’
Addressing former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's attempt to walk back her comments defending the flying of the Confederate flag, conservative co-host Meghan McCain took the lead on "The View" and hammered the former South Carolina governor -- agreeing with co-host Sunny Hostin that Haley disqualified herself from ever being president.
With host Whoopi Goldberg off for the day, McCain asked to speak first, and jumped all over Haley who recently wrote an op-ed attempting to explain away her comments made during an interview with right-wing host Glenn Beck.
Dem lawmaker drops the mic on GOP for claiming Trump was really worried about Ukraine ‘corruption’
One of the Republican Party's defenses of President Donald Trump has been that he only withheld military aid to Ukraine because he sincerely wanted to see whether the country was doing enough to fight internal corruption.
But Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday tore this claim to pieces by showing how Trump himself is constantly mired in corruption in both his own businesses and even his personal charity.
While debating articles of impeachment against Trump before the House Judiciary Committee, Raskin mocked the idea that the man who has paid out tens of millions of dollars to settle fraud claims has a sincere commitment to fight corruption.