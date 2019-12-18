Quantcast
Powerful Senate Republican to work with Dems to pass prescription drug bill — despite McConnell: report

Published

1 min ago

on

There is a showdown coming between two of the most powerful Republicans in the United States Senate.

“Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley is ready to defy Congress’s most powerful Republican to advance a bill to lower prescription drug prices,” Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

“That would mean teaming up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and nearly four dozen Senate Democrats. To round out this unlikely partnership, Grassley hopes President Donald Trump will back the effort. The only problem is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Bloomberg explained.

The Finance chairman is using a May funding deadline for Medicaid and Medicare for leverage in his negotiations.

“Grassley said almost all of the Senate’s 47 Democrats support this effort, which could smooth negotiations with the Democratic-led House to find a compromise that could pass both chambers,” Bloomberg noted.


