President Trump publicly comes out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy: ‘It is wrong!’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Saturday for coming out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy.

Video of Trump’s remarks spread widely as the internet ridiculed his comments.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

UPDATE:

‘Irony and Outrage’: How different — and how similar — are Samantha Bee and Fox News?

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly are masters of outrage — not just the emotion, but a genre of political theater — just as Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart are masters of ironic satire. They’re poles apart, and yet — ironically or outrageously — they’re profoundly similar, both in how they’re impacting their audiences, and why their genres emerged when they did. That’s perhaps the central thesis of “Irony and Outrage: The Polarized Landscape of Rage, Fear, and Laughter in the United States,” by Dannagal Goldthwaite Young, who’s both a professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Delaware and an improv comedian with the troupe ComedySportz Philadelphia. That’s among the many different hats she wears.

WATCH: Video surfaces of Eric Trump in Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Video surfaced on Saturday of one of President Donald Trump's children in Kyiv as Congress and federal prosecutors examine the family's dealings in Ukraine and Russia.

On Friday, Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin released a still photo of Eric Trump reportedly in Ukraine.

On Saturday's Dworkin's Democratic Coalition released video of the event.

Watch:

