President Trump publicly comes out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy: ‘It is wrong!’

President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Saturday for coming out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy.

Video of Trump’s remarks spread widely as the internet ridiculed his comments.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Statement from The President: “Right now in a number of states the laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the 9th month. It is wrong. It has to change.” Watch. pic.twitter.com/v5dx94Httn — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump: “Right now in a number of states the laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong, it has to change.” Trump says it’s wrong for babies to be born in the ninth month…WTAF is this idiot talking about? https://t.co/L0Zlea3Npw — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 7, 2019

WATCH: Trump decries the fact that “laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the 9th month,” and says “it is wrong, it has to change.” It’s unclear if Trump is calling for forced abortions or for delaying births until the 10th month.pic.twitter.com/T4YOw3QD2D — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

OK, I need help again. Trump says that laws that allow babies to be born from their mother’s womb during the ninth month need to be changed. What the hell is he talking about? Does he understand that being born is different from being aborted? Sometimes he’s just plain stupid. — Art Dulong (@ArtDulong) December 7, 2019

Trump vows to stop babies being born from their mother’s womb in the 9th month. Is he going to issue a Presidential Directive requiring a 10 month gestation? — brad heinauer (@bradheinauer) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Senility has kicked in. First the 15 toilet flushes Water Clock scandal and now this: “The law allows a baby to be born from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month. It is wrong. It has to change.” US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/z7ONEF8hmK — Dr. Eddie J. Chavez (@eddiejchavez) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Trump wants to outlaw babies being born in the 9th month, WTF is wrong with this guy? https://t.co/uobJGeVBYW — Randall Kimball (@RandyKimball1) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Well… Trump better start building more jails! Most babies are born in the 9th month! #TrumpsACrackhead https://t.co/yRkKwmU8VV — Heather Marcinko (@heatherrae106) December 7, 2019

ATTENTION ALL WOMEN…Trump says that BABIES CAN NO LONGER BE BORN FROM THEIR MOTHERS WOMB IN THE 9th MONTH!!!

Plan accordingly. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/D7EonfxHSN — kreative kell (@KellyAngard) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE:

This clip is from January 2018. It’s circulating again today because Trump says so many absolutely preposterous things that people can’t recall the ones from last week, let alone 2 years ago. https://t.co/eYHh7nCQRR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2019