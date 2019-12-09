Press secretary Stephanie Grisham throws fit about FBI trying to ‘overthrow’ Trump — hours after DOJ debunked it

On Monday, the Justice Department inspector general released a report broadly clearing the FBI of misconduct in the Russia investigation and debunking the GOP’s conspiracy theories about federal agents planting “spies” seeking to undermine Donald Trump.

But in conversation with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson just hours later, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham acted as though the report said exactly the opposite in a bizarre rant.

“People need to be held accountable,” said Grisham. “This was a government trying to overthrow a president by falsifying documents and by lying and by ruining the lives of many, many people.” She added that she hopes Attorney General William Barr will respond with a wave of firings.

