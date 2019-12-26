Quantcast
Pro-Putin forces raid Russian anti-corruption offices and detain leader moments before YouTube broadcast

13 mins ago

Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin reportedly raided the offices of an anti-corruption organization headed by Alexei Navalny.

According to New York Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko, police raided FBK offices on the day that Navalny was expected to broadcast on YouTube.

Tweets from FBK staffers showed Russian police using power tools to cut open the office doors. Navalny was said to be detained by pro-Putin forces.

Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump

11 mins ago

December 26, 2019

Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.

George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’

19 mins ago

December 26, 2019

"Build that wall! Build that wall!" the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.

Trump's signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.

