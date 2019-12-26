Pro-Putin forces raid Russian anti-corruption offices and detain leader moments before YouTube broadcast
Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin reportedly raided the offices of an anti-corruption organization headed by Alexei Navalny.
According to New York Times reporter Ivan Nechepurenko, police raided FBK offices on the day that Navalny was expected to broadcast on YouTube.
Navalny’s office in Moscow raided by the police again, on the day when he hosts his weekly Q/A on YouTube. All equipment used to broadcast is expected to be taken away, his spokesperson says: https://t.co/gzbeOUYJG2
— Ivan Nechepurenko (@INechepurenko) December 26, 2019
Tweets from FBK staffers showed Russian police using power tools to cut open the office doors. Navalny was said to be detained by pro-Putin forces.
In Moscow, Russia, security services forced entry into the office of Alexey @Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation @fbkinfo:
— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) December 26, 2019
В ФБК пришли с обыском прямо во время еженедельной летучки. pic.twitter.com/YnHiZfSO8a
— Команда Навального (@teamnavalny) December 26, 2019
Твоя дверь, когда ты борешься с коррупцией в России. Помогите восстановить технику, украденную силовиками: https://t.co/W12GaHWWar. Ну и дверь тоже. pic.twitter.com/ttn5wdTfGB
— ФБК (@fbkinfo) December 26, 2019
