Psychiatrist says Trump’s anti-impeachment letter vindicates his warnings about president’s disturbed mental state
Reacting to an eyebrow-raising letter from President Trump to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a psychiatrist took to Twitter to point out that it’s just another example of what he and his fellow mental health experts have been warning about for years: Trump is unstable.
Responding to a tweet from CNN’s Asha Rangappa who said that Trump’s erratic letter confirmed her previous warning that he wouldn’t be able to handle the impeachment process, Dr. David Reiss pointed that he has been issuing similar warnings throughout the years.
“It’s not like some of us mental health professionals haven’t been warning about this for well over two years,” he tweeted while a sharing a link to a 2017 article that highlighted opinions on Trump from mental health experts.
It's not like some of us mental health professionals haven't been warning about this for well over two years…
From June 2017:https://t.co/yRuQSzZuZJ
— David Reiss, M.D. (@DMRDynamics) December 17, 2019
In a subsequent tweet, Reiss wrote that Trump’s letter could be interpreted in a few different ways, but the one thing for sure is it exemplifies reckless behavior.
“How should Trump’s letter be viewed?” Reiss wrote. “As a toddler crying out to an absent mommy. There’s no thought behind it. There’s no strategy. There’s no consideration of consequences. He feels he is being treated unfairly and mommy should protect him from the bad people.”
How should Trump's letter be viewed?
As a toddler crying out to an absent mommy.
There's no thought behind it. There's no strategy. There's no consideration of consequences.
He feels he is being treated unfairly and mommy should protect him from the bad people.
— David Reiss, M.D. (@DMRDynamics) December 17, 2019
In the letter, Trump characterizes Pelosi’s actions as the result of a personal agenda.
“You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the President,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” Trump wrote. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘This is almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote’
CNN host Jake Tapper didn't spare President Donald Trump from the harshest of analogies for his six-page rage-filled letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
Tapper found the exaggerated embellishments in the letter "almost like a letter Kim Jong-Un wrote."
Jane Fonda tried to meet Trump with ‘beautiful’ climate activists
Hollywood legend Jane Fonda revealed she attempted to meet President Donald Trump shortly after his election with a group of "beautiful, voluptuous, brilliant" climate activists including Pamela Anderson in order to convince him to tackle global warming.
But after discussing her idea with the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, Fonda did not hear back, which eventually helped convince her to move for several months to the capital Washington and use the power of her celebrity to help drive mass mobilizations.
Speaking at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Fonda, who turns 82 on Saturday, said she hatched the plan the day after the New York real estate tycoon was elected in 2016.
Breaking Banner
Trump is polling at a record low among active-duty military personnel: report
President Donald Trump's support among active-duty troops has sunken to the lowest level of his presidency, according to a new Military Times poll.
"Half of active-duty military personnel contacted in the poll held an unfavorable view of President Trump, showing a continued decline in his approval rating since he was elected in 2016," the publication reported. "Trump’s 42 percent approval in the latest poll, conducted from Oct. 23 to Dec. 2, sets his lowest mark in the survey since being elected president. Some 50 percent of troops said they had an unfavorable view of him."