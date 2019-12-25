Psychiatry expert says Trump’s rambling Merry Christmas rant includes three signs of serious mental impairment

President Donald Trump’s speech in Florida over the weekend provides evidence that he is suffering from cognitive decline, according to a psychiatric expert.

Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, said Monday that the president’s recent rant about Christmas included at least three signs of mental problems.

“So if anybody wants to be a nice conservative, talk show host is not a bad living, I would say. But I have to say, he’s a very unique guy and he’s a great man and he’s been a great friend. So thank you to Rush. Thank you,” Trump said.

“And let me begin by wishing you a beautif — look, do you remember this? Do you remember this? Remember, they were trying to take Christmas out of Christmas. Do you remember? They didn’t want to let you say Merry Christmas,” Trump continued.

“You’d go around, you’d see department stores that have everything red, snow, beautiful, ribbons, bows. Everything was there. But they wouldn’t say Merry Christmas. They’re all saying Merry Christmas again. You remember?”

MORE EVIDENCE OF COGNITIVE DECLINE 👇👇👇

– slurred speech

– semantic paraphasia (inserting wrong word)

– phonemic paraphasia (combining words to form a likely nonsense word) https://t.co/XLRc740ci2 — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) December 23, 2019

Norrholm has previously called for the president to receive a thorough neuropsychiatric evaluation, saying that “Trump’s communicative abilities appear to be deteriorating.”

“While we have no doubt that behaviors exhibited by Trump are similar to symptoms observed in persons suffering from dementia, we are concerned that while no specific diagnosis can be definitively ruled out, the public behaviors displayed by Trump may be explicable by multiple individual or combined issues other than (albeit possibly including) a degenerative neurocognitive disorder,” he wrote in September along with psychiatrist David M. Reiss.