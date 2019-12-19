‘Putin told me’: Former White House officials say Russian president convinced Trump of Ukraine conspiracy theory
Former top officials from the Trump White House say they “feared” Vladimir Putin convinced President Donald Trump of a widely-debunked conspiracy theory – that Ukraine, and not Russia, attacked the U.S. 2016 election.
“Almost from the moment he took office, President Trump seized on a theory that troubled his senior aides,” The Washington Post reports, that “Ukraine, he told them on many occasions, had tried to stop him from winning the White House.”
That conspiracy theory, debunked and decimated by a now-famous Intelligence Community unanimous consensus that Russia attacked the 2016 election, apparently got into Trump’s head via President Putin.
“The strong belief in the White House was that Putin told him,” one former official said.
…
One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because “Putin told me.”
Apparently it was Trump’s first meetings with Putin, at the July, 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg, that “were a turning point,” the Post reports.
Three former senior administration officials said Trump repeatedly insisted after the G-20 summit that he believed Putin’s assurances that Russia had not interfered in the 2016 campaign. The officials said Kelly, national security adviser H.R. McMaster and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all tried to caution Trump not to rely on Putin’s word, and to focus on evidence to the contrary that U.S. intelligence agencies had collected.
Over the next several months, Trump privately told aides on several occasions that he believed Ukraine had interfered and tried to help Clinton win the White House, former officials said.
Another former Trump White House official “said the President would say: ‘This is ridiculous. Everyone knows I won the election. The greatest election in the world. The Russians didn’t do anything. The Ukrainians tried to do something.’ ”
Read the entire Washington Post report here.
?Fox News host offers bizarre defense of why Trump saying dead congressman is burning in hell isn’t offensive
On Thursday's edition of Fox News' "The Five," co-host Greg Gutfeld leapt to President Donald Trump's defense as his colleague Juan Williams criticized his decision to suggest the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) is "looking up" from hell.
"When he talks about John Dingell going to hell, I just — I don’t like it," said Williams.
"You haven't heard that joke before?" shot back Gutfeld.
"It's not a joke when you're talking about a dead man!" said Williams. "Going after dead people, John McCain, John Dingell—"
"Trump doesn't see live, dead, black, white, male, female," scoffed Gutfeld. "He insults everybody. We're into the fourth year of this, Juan!"
Trump demands ‘immediate trial’ as Pelosi’s leverage over McConnell is clearly driving him crazy
President Donald Trump and his supporters are livid that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet transmitted articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.
Speaker Pelosi is seeking to block Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from conducting a sham impeachment trial and her leverage is clearly annoying Trump supports.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of Trump's most subservient defenders, is "enraged" at Pelosi's show of her political power.
Trump too, it seems, is enraged.
"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial," Trump complained.
Ex-GOP governor Matt Bevin claims the 9-year-old victim of a rapist he pardoned was lying: ‘Her hymen was intact’
During an interview on WHAS on Thursday, former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defended a controversial series of pardons for convicted killers and sex criminals on his way out of office — some of whose families donated to his election campaign.
In particular, he argued that Micah Schoettle, a Kenton County man convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl, must have been innocent and "she made it up" — because she had an intact hymen.