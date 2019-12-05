‘Quantum physics generator’ incident in Ohio results in evacuation — hazmat found no radiation

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio evacuated dozens of homes after a man called 911 to report being burned by a

“Firefighters say nothing threatening was found in a northwest Columbus garage,” WCMH-TV reported. “According to firefighters, a man called and reported that he received ‘RF burns’ while building some sort of ‘quantum physics generator’ in a garage. The man used words like ‘particle accelerator,’ ‘alpha rays,’ and ‘radiation’ while describing how he was burned.”

Reporter Dan Pearlman gave updates from the scene.

HAZMAT UPDATE: CFD – About 20 duplexes have been evacuated on Chippenhook Court after a man called 911 and said he was burned while working on a “quantum physics generator,” in his garage. He mentioned alpha waves, prompting concerns of radiation. No contaminants found so far. pic.twitter.com/W0wpQvdjRW — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 6, 2019

HAZMAT UPDATE: CFD – Crews from @AEPOhio are here, near Chippenhook Court because firefighters found a device that may be used as a capacitor, which the caller says is a “quantum physics generator.” Firefighters say AEP would need to de-energize the device, IF it is a capacitor. pic.twitter.com/XZowJoh8Eu — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 6, 2019

HAZMAT UPDATE: CFD – The situation on Chippenhook Court has been contained. The device thought to possibly be a capacitor, was not functional. One firefighter suffered a sprained ankle. No other injuries. pic.twitter.com/aPENFiKwnl — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 6, 2019

HAZMAT UPDATE: CFD – The caller will be admitted to the hospital, for evaluation. Fire investigators also say he will be charged with inducing panic. pic.twitter.com/AfN2ZZc69I — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) December 6, 2019

