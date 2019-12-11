READ IT: Court filing from Michael Cohen seeking a sentence reduction

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, but he’s seeking a reduction in his sentence according to a recent court filing.

“Reducing the Court’s previously imposed 36 month term of imprisonment, or, in the alternative, reducing it to a term of home confinement, coupled with a community service,” the documents requested.

While Cohen cooperated with investigators, he didn’t do so immediately, instead he remained loyal to his former client. After it became clear that Cohen was being thrown under the bus, however, he began to cooperate with investigators.

By contrast, a former associate of Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, cooperated with investigators from the beginning.

You can read the filing document below: