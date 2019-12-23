Quantcast
Relax this Christmas watching a yule log of Mike Pence

1 min ago

Vice President Mike Pence’s adoration for President Donald Trump was featured in a holiday season-themed “Daily Show” skit.

“Feel the love this holiday season with this Mike Pence Staring at Donald Trump Yule Log,” host Trevor Noah wrote while posting the video to Twitter.

The four-minute clip was a highlight reel of Pence staring adoringly at Trump.

Here’s why McConnell faces pressure to allow impeachment witnesses — even though it would hurt Trump’s defense

30 mins ago

December 23, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made it clear he believes that a short impeachment trial with minimal witness testimony would be his preference, for the sake of keeping his party united in acquitting President Donald Trump. But on Monday in a Fox News interview, he refused to rule out the possibility he may have to allow witnesses.

On CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany highlighted the key reason McConnell may be forced to cave: Even Republican voters want to see these witnesses testify.

Sean Hannity perfectly explains the entirety of his show in only 6 seconds

39 mins ago

December 23, 2019

Sorry Mr. President — it’s the GOP that refuses to do anything

1 hour ago

December 23, 2019

President Donald Trump has tried to go after Democrats saying that they can't get any work done because they're hamstrung by impeachment. The facts, however, are an embarrassment for the Republican Party and the U.S. Senate.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1131529223489892352

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1178125611426025478

Democrats have accused Republicans in the past of being unable to get any work done. In 2014, Democrats blasted the "do-nothing Congress," only to have the House graduate to the "do little Congress" in 2016. Understandably, Democrats have worked diligently to ensure legislation is passed, even if the Senate has no intention of allowing it come up for a Senate vote.

