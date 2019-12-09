Rep. Collins’ freak-out was a ‘tell’ for GOP panic: Rick Wilson

Former Republican Rick Wilson speculated on Twitter that the outbursts by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are a “tell” for their panic.

During the hearings Monday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) flew off the handle as he grilled Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman about why the impeachment report included Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) phone records.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You decided to play Match Game.” – Rep. Collins presses Goldman on who looked for Rep. Nunes’ phone number among subpoenaed phone records. https://t.co/R00wU44FfN #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/ON0SLyfaCg — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 9, 2019

Wilson observed that the outburst seemed to be an indication that the Republicans are panicking about Nunes’ links to those involved in the Ukraine scandal.

“That Collins moment just now with alllllll the draaaaaama is quite clearly a tell on how scared they are of the Nunes connections to Parnas et al,” said Wilson.

That Collins moment just now with alllllll the draaaaaama is quite clearly a tell on how scared they are of the Nunes connections to Parnas et al. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 9, 2019