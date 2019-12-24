Rep. Hakeem Jeffries fires back at Trump after holiday attack on Pelosi: ‘It’s Christmas Eve. Get a life’
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) encouraged Donald Trump to “get a life” after the president spent part of his Christmas Eve ranting on Twitter.
In a tweet apparently referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump claimed that all Democrats can “think about is impeachment.”
The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019
Jeffries fired back in a two-sentence tweet.
“It’s Christmas Eve,” Jeffries wrote. “Get a life.”
It’s Christmas Eve.
Get. A. Life. https://t.co/1HkPUxFVg3
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 24, 2019