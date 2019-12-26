‘Replace Chuck Todd with Nicolle Wallace’: Viewers hammer NBC after top host admits he was ‘naive’ about GOP

NBC host Chuck Todd was blasted by his viewers on Thursday after he admitted in an interview that he has been “naive” about disinformation spread by Republicans.

“I fully admit, listening to you ask that question now, and me giving you the honest answer of, yeah, I guess I really believed they wouldn’t do this,” Todd said at one point in the Rolling Stone interview. “Just so absurdly naive in hindsight.”

Viewers lashed out at Todd and suggested that Meet the Press owed its audience more professionalism — and possibly a new host.

Read some of the tweets below.

Can’t believe Chuck Todd thought that doing that interview was gonna serve him well. He just solidified what we already knew: he is a damn fool. — ygrd23 (@ygrd23) December 26, 2019

yeah no shit, chuck todd is absolutely pointless — con (@cconnff) December 26, 2019

We all know Chuck Todd is a joke can we move on please? — IWC Nation (@TheGingerProxy) December 26, 2019

Don’t let people like Chuck Todd pretend he just didn’t see how naive he was. That’s bullshit. The ignorance was bliss on their ratings. I’ve long tweeted that the motives of much of the press seemed more sinister than naive, and I’ll always believe that. — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) December 26, 2019

How is Chuck Todd still a somebody? — Jesus Twinkie (@jesus_twinkie) December 26, 2019

The only reason Chuck Todd got famous is he scribbled a bunch of numbers on a whiteboard in 2008 and everyone at NBC was like, “This guy is clearly a genius.” — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) December 26, 2019

I don't get @ChuckTodd and others saying they are just now realizing Republicans are liars. Republicans have been saying tax cuts raise tax revenues since Herbert Hoover and that has been false all along. — I want a multiverse where Trump sells Herb-a-Life (@Cajsa) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd will never be one eigth a Tim Russert. — Maia (@MaiaIsMyName13) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd is the quintessential mediocre white guy. — I changed my name (@AtHomeInBk) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd said he was 'naive' not to realize the GOP lies. NYU Journalism Prof Jay Rosen calls BS saying:

Todd’s problem is “Not naiveté, it’s a willful blindness to what the GOP had become. It’s a lack of imagination, a failure of insight” Nicole Wallace on the other hand … — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd needs to resign or MSNBC should sever his contract. He can’t put together a coherent question with out staring at the ceiling and starting over a few times.He never pushes back when guests sidetrack questions He is a waste — Bev (@bevseroka) December 26, 2019

So everyone agrees? Chuck Todd sucks — Birdie Sanders #BERNIE2020 (@thecatsmeow0410) December 26, 2019

.@chucktodd So you admit to being a slow learner and allowing the GOP propaganda machine an outlet that spews their lies. They have used you for years which is why I never watch your show. You belong on FOX where GOP NONSENSE CONSPIRACIES ARE SPUN. — carol🌊🌊BlueWave2020 (@chbrkr) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd knew what he was doing..It was a strategy to win viewership by appearing non partisan. @chucktodd should move on and start covering baseball. — Trois (@sandy10percent) December 26, 2019

"I don’t get why so many people are comfortable uttering stuff that they may know will look ridiculous in three or four years.” #ChuckTodd hasn't been paying attention. Because #LieDenyDistortDistractDelay is Don's MO. "Who cares? I'll be gone by then. They can't touch me". @MTP — VeryLegal&VeryCoolGranny🦈 (@peppersandeggs) December 26, 2019

Another reason to dislike @chucktodd — TheRvrChik (@TX_BLU_Girl) December 26, 2019

I’m wondering how many comments from watchers of Meet the Press did Chuck Todd ignore before he arrived at those conclusions. @chucktodd — Trois (@sandy10percent) December 26, 2019

The Chuck Todd interview just shows that some of the country’s biggest media personalities think journalism is, in practice, acting as a stenographer for powerful people. That’s what the Wall Street Journal editorial board is for. — Eli Walsh (@walsh_eli) December 26, 2019

Now how in TF does Chuck Todd thinks he can overcome his reputation as a fking joke. Similar question how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie roll lollipop @chucktodd — Trois (@sandy10percent) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd is the Sean Hannity of Tucker Carlsons. — Im🍑 SCROTUS (@_NotFakeNews_) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd should’ve been fired years ago. can you all just get rid of him already? — ً (@cwhitbred) December 26, 2019

Here's the TL;DR summary: Chuck Todd, host of Meet the Press and NBC's "Political Director" was super-surprised that the whole GOP has been lying much more, & much more brazenly, than usual in the age of Trump. This surprise indicates that he is fucking stupid. So, we're fucked. — John Pontoon, confused former genius (@JohnPontoon) December 26, 2019

It’s funny how Chuck Todd and the Media refuse to look in a mirror to see why people distrust Chuck Todd and the Media. It’s not us. It’s you. — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd just "discovered" that Republicans "lie." In other news, I just discovered that the sky is blue. If you're a member of the press who would like to hear more about my illuminating discovery, please contact my publicist. Her phone number is 1-800-OBVIOUS-SHIT — Sergio Síano (@siano4progress) December 26, 2019

Why is Chuck Todd trending? Chuck Todd should never trend. — *you're (@RKJ65) December 26, 2019

If Chuck Todd knows his guests are lying, and says

nothing, you @NBC are sharing the guilt.

Replacing Chuck with Nicole Wallace and let her stop the liars when they're lying. — Donnie Two Scoops (@BillyHendoe) December 26, 2019

It’s easy to say that Chuck Todd is quite possibly the worst pretend journalist out there. How does one suddenly discover that he’s been allowing MAGA Cultists to spread lies on his show? NBC should’ve fired him a long time ago. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 26, 2019

Either Chuck Todd married somebody’s daughter and/or had goat pictures on some bigwig at NBC News. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) December 26, 2019

#ChuckTodd – has been such a disaster MANY of us have tweeted that he should resigned, be chucked, or be fired. He's mediocre at best with catastrophic missteps. — Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) December 26, 2019

In 2011 Chuck Todd gave Donald Trump free and limitless platform to spit birtherism. Then he said that "it's not my job to refute the GOP lies". Anyone who takes his current facade seriously, should not be taken seriously ever again. — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) December 26, 2019

.@chucktodd should have been replaced on @MeetThePress a long time ago. It doesn’t matter if he couldn’t see how the GOP was operating, or could see it but proceeded to follow business as usual. Either position demonstrates negligence and is a disservice to the public. — Lisa Bee Good for Goodness Sake 🎅🏾 (@leebee4life) December 26, 2019

I just realized “Chuck Todd” is a complete sentence. Preferably out a window — kristi yamaguccimane (@crispymemedonut) December 26, 2019

Reminder that during the 2016 election, Chuck Todd complained that Hillary Clinton was "overprepared."

Like, screw him. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) December 26, 2019

Chuck Todd is not now, nor has he ever been, a journalist. He's a propagandist—simple as that. Corporate media isn't interested in telling you the truth—they're interested in selling you whatever interests benefit their investors, advertisers, and ratings. It's all about $$$ — Robbie Jaeger 🔎 (@RobletoFire) December 26, 2019