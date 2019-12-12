Republican bloviates about withholding Dem’s documents for the record — then quickly backs down when confronted

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had a little tantrum in the House Judiciary Committee Thursday when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tried to add documents to the official congressional record. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has added, with unanimously consent, whatever both sides sought to enter into the record.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Swalwell then walked across the dais to Collins and handed the articles to him. One was a Los Angeles Times piece that detailed how Ukrainian soldiers died while battling Russia while they waited on the aid from the United States.

While the aid package contained weapons, one key piece of the aid was helmets and body armor for soldiers. Collins has argued that none of the over 14,000 people in Ukraine who have been killed could be tied to the withholding of the aid. While the aid was on hold, however, Ukraine saw the deadliest day in battle, at a time their solders were waiting on body armor and helmets.

When Collins read the articles, he said it had actually made his point. He went on to accused Swalwell of “besmirching the dead.”

