Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican bloviates about withholding Dem’s documents for the record — then quickly backs down when confronted

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had a little tantrum in the House Judiciary Committee Thursday when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tried to add documents to the official congressional record. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has added, with unanimously consent, whatever both sides sought to enter into the record.

According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Swalwell then walked across the dais to Collins and handed the articles to him. One was a Los Angeles Times piece that detailed how Ukrainian soldiers died while battling Russia while they waited on the aid from the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the aid package contained weapons, one key piece of the aid was helmets and body armor for soldiers. Collins has argued that none of the over 14,000 people in Ukraine who have been killed could be tied to the withholding of the aid. While the aid was on hold, however, Ukraine saw the deadliest day in battle, at a time their solders were waiting on body armor and helmets.

When Collins read the articles, he said it had actually made his point. He went on to accused Swalwell of “besmirching the dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge orders the government to recognize birthright citizenship of people from American Samoa

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, a federal judge in Utah ordered the federal government to recognize birthright citizenship to the people of American Samoa — a potentially massive victory for territorial civil rights.

"This court is not imposing 'citizenship by judicial fiat.' The action is required by the mandate of the Fourteenth Amendment as construed and applied by Supreme Court precedent," wrote Judge Clark Waddoups, an appointee of George W. Bush, in his decision.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A damning verdict’: Internet reacts as exit poll shows UK Labour Party suffering worst loss since 1924

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

On Thursday, British exit polls showed that Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party is on track for their worst election loss since 1924 — driven in large part by leadership's mixed signals about their stance on Brexit and a series of scandals surrounding anti-Semitic behavior within the party.

In addition to jubilant victory posts from the right, the overwhelming consensus on the internet among those sympathetic to Labour's cause was that Corbyn brought about his party's downfall:

Labour source: “This is a damning verdict on the Corbyn project. If the exit poll is accurate then jeremy Corbyn, Karie Murphy and Seamus Milne will have done more to bring about the end of the Labour Party than the Conservative Party ever could. Their position is untenable.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Republican Doug Collins storms out of impeachment hearing after angry rant

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee stormed out of the impeachment hearing on Thursday after an angry rant.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) complained about Democrats arguing lives were lost in Ukraine because of Trump stopping military aid in the middle of their hot war with Russia.

Collins argued Democrats were "besmirching the dead" by entering news reports on the topic into the official record.

Continue Reading
 
 