Republican Congressman spends Christmas gleefully remembering Hillary Clinton nearly being hit by falling light

The night celebrated by Christians as the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ, was instead spent by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) gleefully remembering when then-first lady Hillary Clinton was nearly hit with a falling television light.
The interview was on January 26, 1992, on 60 Minutes on CBS, nearly 28 years ago.
Christmas eve is generally regarded as a time Christians celebrate a giving heart that thinks of others first. The Arizona Catholic is opting for another kind of belief.
“A sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives is spending his Christmas gloating about a former secretary of state nearly getting badly injured in the middle of a TV interview many, many years ago,” said New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.
So much for “peace on Earth and goodwill toward men.”
