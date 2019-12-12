Republican Doug Collins furiously compares Democrats to ‘petulant children’ waiting up for Santa Claus
At Thursday’s impeachment markup in the House Judiciary Committee, ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) began shouting in anger, and compared Democrats to ‘petulant children’ waiting up for Santa Claus.
“It is amazing to listen to my colleagues talk about how we do proper process and subpoenas,” said Collins. “Let me take you through a wonderland trip, this year we issued more subpoenas and did more things amazingly outrageous than I could ever imagine. In fact, we learned some stuff this year. No offense to my chairman, he’s doing as best he can to satisfy the many demands and go over to get impeachment over, but we learned this year subpoenas were — they just helped you look better in court. We learned subpoenas are a conversation starter. I’m not sure what that is about. I know in court they’re not a conversation starter, they’re compelling information. They’re actually wanting us to move forward.”
“When you really look at this and start talking about how Democrats have been denied process and denied this, it’s interesting to me, 70 something days,” continued Collins. “The other day the gentlelady from California tried to make a comparison, it was not as fast as the Ken Starr investigation, but that was after almost three and a half years of investigation. In this one, we had since September until now. The majority, frankly, are acting like petulant children not getting their way because Santa Claus hasn’t come yet. Believe me, they’re getting ready to vote for their Christmas present. I think the American people, next November, will remember this Christmas present.”
2020 Election
Jared Kushner is ‘officially overseeing’ Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘from his seat in the West Wing’: NY Times
The administration of President Donald Trump has had multiple scandals for using federal government resources to aid his 2020 re-election campaign, but senior White House advisor Jared Kushner is his de facto campaign manager, The New York Times reported Thursday.
"Hours before the House Judiciary Committee was set to take a historic vote to push President Trump to the brink of impeachment, campaign officials gathered across the Potomac River for a state-of-the-race briefing in which they described how the Republican Party had been transformed into the “beer and bluejeans party” crafted in Mr. Trump’s image," the newspaper reported, despite the fact Trump claims he does not drink beer and is not known for wearing anything other than suits and golf attire.
Clint Eastwood slammed over ‘sex for stories’ portrayal
Oscar-winning director Clint Eastwood was at the center of a firestorm Thursday over his latest movie depicting a reporter trading sex for stories -- prompting legal threats over the "shocking" and "untrue" portrayal from her real-life newspaper.
"Richard Jewell" dramatizes the story of the innocent man who found himself targeted in a devastating media frenzy following a deadly blast at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Jewell was initially hailed as a hero after he spotted the pipe bomb but was soon identified by journalists including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Kathy Scruggs as an FBI suspect.