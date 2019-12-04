Quantcast
Republicans demand ‘minority day of hearings’ during impeachment — but won’t say who will testify

3 mins ago

Every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding a “minority day of hearings” during the impeachment inquiry.

The letter stated the request as a “timely demand.”

Republicans did not say who they wanted to call to testify — the White House has refused to present any witnesses or participate in the hearings.

“A list of the witnesses will be provided to you once the hearing is scheduled,” the letter read.


Legal experts trash Bill Barr’s ‘despicable’ threat to strip communities of police protection for disrespecting cops

27 mins ago

December 4, 2019

This week, during a meeting with police officers and prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr suggested that "communities" that choose to protest police brutality and racial bias incidents by law enforcement could "lose the police protection they need" — a remark that sounded strongly like a threat to criminal justice and civil rights activists, and the towns they live in.

Barr's remarks were roundly condemned by multiple legal experts, including several former federal prosecutors, on Wednesday, who noted that in addition to playing politics with public safety and threatening freedom of speech and assembly, Barr may not actually have the authority to follow through on such a threat:

Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano says he would vote to impeach Trump: ‘Reasonable minds cannot disagree’

44 mins ago

December 4, 2019

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Wednesday that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if he were a member of the House of Representatives.

"You believe the president has committed impeachable offenses?" Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano minutes before a House impeachment hearing.

"I believe that the Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses," Napolitano explained. "The easiest one -- it exists in Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton -- was obstruction of Congress."

"By directing his subordinates to refuse to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas," he continued, "whether it's for testimony or for documents, that's an impeachable offense. We know that from history. Every time the House has looked at that with respect to the president, they have found that to be impeachable."

