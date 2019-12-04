Republicans demand ‘minority day of hearings’ during impeachment — but won’t say who will testify
Every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding a “minority day of hearings” during the impeachment inquiry.
The letter stated the request as a “timely demand.”
Republicans did not say who they wanted to call to testify — the White House has refused to present any witnesses or participate in the hearings.
“A list of the witnesses will be provided to you once the hearing is scheduled,” the letter read.
JUST IN: Judiciary Committee Republicans have requested a "minority hearing day," a rarely exercised privilege to call their own slate of witnesses.
Collins has previously said he wants Schiff to testify but it's unclear who they'd formally request. pic.twitter.com/g6oK2jR6y8
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2019