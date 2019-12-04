Republicans demand ‘minority day of hearings’ during impeachment — but won’t say who will testify

Every Republican on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler demanding a “minority day of hearings” during the impeachment inquiry.

The letter stated the request as a “timely demand.”

Republicans did not say who they wanted to call to testify — the White House has refused to present any witnesses or participate in the hearings.

“A list of the witnesses will be provided to you once the hearing is scheduled,” the letter read.