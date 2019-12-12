Republicans expect impeachment to cost the GOP seats in 2020: ‘Cult members can’t see past the Kool-Aid’
As the GOP strategy for the impeachment of President Donald Trump seems to be a combination of shouting and stubbornly denying facts, even some Republicans are worried that ignoring reality could have historic implications.
In 1974, Republicans suffered an epic defeat following the impeachment inquiry that resulted in the resignation of GOP President Richard Nixon.
“Nearly a half-century ago, [GOP House Judiciary Committee members] who protected then-President Richard Nixon suffered a hefty price for it just months later in the 1974 midterm elections: Five of the 10 members who voted against all three articles of impeachment saw their seats flip to Democrats. Four were defeated outright. The fifth retired, and the Republican hoping to succeed him lost,” HuffPost reported Thursday. “In contrast, House Republicans as a whole lost only 25% of their seats that November ― still a staggering loss rate, but only half of that suffered by members of the Judiciary Committee.”
Republican strategist John Weaver worries the same could happen in 2020.
“Cult members can’t see past the Kool-Aid,” he explained.
Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson, the author of the bestselling 2018 book Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever, is also worried.
“They’re completely ahistorical,” Wilson charged.
He added that such an approach is “the worst conceit, and that is that history doesn’t apply to them.”
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who is challenging Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020, was a lawyer on the Judiciary Committee impeachment staff in 1974.
“They were saying all summer long that there wasn’t enough evidence to say that Nixon knew,” Weld said. “As soon as the tapes came out, they looked like idiots.”
Read the full report.
2020 Election
Republicans expect impeachment to cost the GOP seats in 2020: ‘Cult members can’t see past the Kool-Aid’
As the GOP strategy for the impeachment of President Donald Trump seems to be a combination of shouting and stubbornly denying facts, even some Republicans are worried that ignoring reality could have historic implications.
In 1974, Republicans suffered an epic defeat following the impeachment inquiry that resulted in the resignation of GOP President Richard Nixon.
"Nearly a half-century ago, [GOP House Judiciary Committee members] who protected then-President Richard Nixon suffered a hefty price for it just months later in the 1974 midterm elections: Five of the 10 members who voted against all three articles of impeachment saw their seats flip to Democrats. Four were defeated outright. The fifth retired, and the Republican hoping to succeed him lost," HuffPost reported Thursday. "In contrast, House Republicans as a whole lost only 25% of their seats that November ― still a staggering loss rate, but only half of that suffered by members of the Judiciary Committee."
2020 Election
Liberal PACs gear up for major ad blitz to flip GOP-controlled legislatures in states where Trump is vulnerable
According to a report from Politico, two left-leaning PAC's are working in concert to flip GOP-majority legislatures in reliably conservative or too- close-to-call states.
With Donald Trump expected to be at the top of the Republican ticket, "Arena and Future Now Fund, are planning to spend $7 million to try to flip GOP-controlled state legislatures in Florida, Arizona, Michigan and North Carolina," the report states.
According to Daniel Squadron, co-founder of the Future Now Fund, "If you look at where the important states are, the places most people are watching are the Electoral College to secure the White House. But the truth is that when you talk about the impact of 2020, electoral control of the state legislatures is critical.”
2020 Election
GOP pounded by outgoing lawmaker Denny Heck in blunt-talking CNN interview: ‘Are there no limits?’
One week after Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) announced that he would not run for re-election, he stopped by CNN to discuss the House's expected vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- then used some of his time to take some hard shots at the Republican Party.
Speaking with host John Berman, Heck was resolute in stating that Trump broke the law and should be ousted from office, before turning to discuss his surprise announcement where we wrote in a ltter to his fellow lawmakers, "I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the president’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”