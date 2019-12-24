Republicans feel obligated to ‘assault the English language’ with terrible grammar to show that they’re true conservatives: report
The conservative movement in the United States used to pride itself on having intellectuals like George Will and the late National Review founder William F. Buckley, who spoke with a posh Mid-Atlantic accent that sounded quasi-British. But these days, many right-wing politicians and media figures champion a certain anti-intellectualism —and journalist Christian Schneider, in an article for the conservative website The Bulwark, notes that some Republicans go out of their way to butcher the English language even if they have Ivy League educations.
One example, Schneider notes, is referring to the Democratic Party as “the Democrat Party.” And Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is among the offenders: the Missouri senator, Schneider writes, “fancies himself a salt-of-the-earth Midwesterner who doesn’t truck with fancy elites” — even though he attended Yale Law School.
“Saying ‘Democrat’ instead of ‘Democratic’ has become a shibboleth — a verbal handshake to signal that you’re on Team Red Hat,” Schneider explains. “It’s about as annoying as people rolling their r’s when ordering a burrito to prove they once vacationed in Cozumel. But whatever. Triggering Democrats has become so important to Republicans that they’re willing to assault the English language if the people who like good grammar are the bad guys.”
Schneider observes that saying Democrat Party instead of Democratic Party “doesn’t make sense on any linguistic level” because “Democrat” is a noun and “Democratic” is an adjective — and “one should not use one in place of the other,” he writes.
“Low-key shittiness is now a rite of passage for calling yourself a Republican,” Schneider writes. “And with a tidal wave of nonsense coming from the right on a daily basis, it’s impossible to correct the micro-idiocies. And so, here we are.”
In order to be considered a true Republican in 2019, Schneider notes, one needn’t “spend time ruminating on the proper role of government intervention in our lives. You just have to publicly celebrate anti-knowledge because it drives the DemocRATS nuts” (DemocRATS is one of the cutesy anti-liberal insults one often encounters on alt-right websites).
Schneider wraps up his Bulwark article on a humorous note, observing that Hawley feels obligated to downplay his education in order to appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump.
“An Ivy Leaguer like Hawley must now play the role of lexical low-roader, winking to the MAGA-nistas,” Schneider explains. “Don’t be surprised if his plan to cinch the 2024 Republican presidential nomination will be declaring that gerund phrases are tools of the Deep State.”
Commentary
Republicans feel obligated to ‘assault the English language’ with terrible grammar to show that they’re true conservatives: report
The conservative movement in the United States used to pride itself on having intellectuals like George Will and the late National Review founder William F. Buckley, who spoke with a posh Mid-Atlantic accent that sounded quasi-British. But these days, many right-wing politicians and media figures champion a certain anti-intellectualism —and journalist Christian Schneider, in an article for the conservative website The Bulwark, notes that some Republicans go out of their way to butcher the English language even if they have Ivy League educations.
Commentary
Trump’s mental problems are not medical: The truth about our president is more terrifying than that
Richard North Patterson has a long essay in The Bulwark arguing that the president is mentally ill and therefore unfit to govern. Actually, has been unfit. The former chairman of Common Cause said Donald Trump’s “narcissistic personality disorder” has been evident for years even to people inexpert in the workings of the human mind.
Commentary
Trump is just a symptom of our decline — but he’s proven to be the symptom from hell
Here’s the question at hand — and I guarantee you that you’ll read it here first: Is Donald Trump the second or even possibly the third 9/11? Because truly, he has to be one or the other.
Let me explain, and while I do, keep this in mind: as 2019 ends, thanks to Brexit and the victory of Boris Johnson in Britain’s recent election, the greatest previous imperial power on this planet is clearly headed for the sub-basement of history. Meanwhile, that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, now Russia, remains a well-sauced Putinesca shadow of its former self. And then, of course, there’s the country that, not so long ago, every major American politician but Donald Trump proclaimed the most exceptional, indispensable nation ever.