Republicans know ‘deep in their guts’ Trump is nuts — but are too ‘numb’ to speak out: Ex-GOP lawmaker
Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) on Tuesday told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that many of his one-time colleagues believe that President Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president, but are too emotionally “numb” over his daily barrage of insanity to say anything about it.
After debunking the president’s latest false claims about the FBI illegally “spying” on his presidential campaign, Keilar asked Dent to react to comments made by former Rep. Dave Trott, who said he personally believed that Trump shouldn’t be president, but held back on that criticism publicly out of fear of being targeted by a mean tweet.
“I was in the meeting with Dave Trott when he made some critical statements to the president, during the time of the health care debate and the president’s leadership on that subject,” Dent explained. “But I think Dave Trott is correct, that many members do question the president’s fitness all the time. This is nothing new, and the fact that more aren’t willing to say it publicly, I do think, is problematic. What most of them do, they remain silent about it.”
Dent went on to explain how Republicans quickly learn to ignore the president’s wild tweets and racist comments just to survive dealing with reporters who ask about them.
“Members have become so numb,” he said. “They know deep in their guts this is not normal, this is not okay.”
Trump slammed by CNN panel for using ‘circular logic’ to negate any oversight power from Congress or courts
On a CNN panel Tuesday, Axios editor Margaret Talev deconstructed President Donald Trump's attempts to block the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.
"One goes back to the Mueller probe, the other goes to Ukraine, but they both go to the question of obstruction," said Talev. "The kind of circular reasoning here has been the White House saying on the impeachment case — well, actually, on the Mueller case, too — if you don't like our stance, take it to court. And this proves why that probably wouldn't have worked if Democrats had pursued that route, because guess what, you take it to court and the White House says the court shouldn't be considering this, or if the courts are going to consider it, consider it later, don't consider it during impeachment, that's not fair."
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Ex-Bolton aide blasts his boss’ latest excuse for not testifying before Congress
On CNN Tuesday, Mark Groombridge, a former senior aide to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton, laid into his boss for refusing to appear before Congress to testify about the Ukraine scheme.
"What about his argument, I think, his lawyer's argument, that he wants the court to compel him?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is that legitimate?"
"It's smoke and mirrors," said Groombridge. "Dr. Fiona Hill courageously testified, and I didn't see any erosion of separation of powers or executive privilege issues. In fact, one could make a strong counterargument that she helped reinforce or bolster the operation of powers by affording Congress the opportunity to exercise its legitimate oversight responsibility."