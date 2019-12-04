Republicans spent more time attacking Democrats — and didn’t defend the president: Obama lawyer
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Obama solicitor general Neal Katyal observed that Republicans devoted almost all their time in the impeachment hearing on Wednesday to attacking the Democrats who opened the investigation — and virtually none of it trying to defend President Donald Trump’s actual conduct in Ukraine.
“As a defense attorney watching all of this today, I was kind of embarrassed for defense attorneys, because I didn’t see an actual, substantive, defense of Trump’s conduct,” said Katyal, who authored the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump. “I think it really came to the fore when Professor Turley was asked the question, has a president ever gagged all these witnesses and stonewalled Congress from any documents, e-mails, et cetera, and he couldn’t answer the question. But we know the question. No president has done that before.”
“If the Republicans allow this behavior to go unchecked, a President Warren or President Sanders can just say, you know, I’m not going to bother cooperating with impeachment,” added Katyal. “Impeachment — and the book goes into this — is the central thing our founders put in the Constitution to protect you and me from a president who puts his interests above those of the American people. You can’t just read it out of the Constitution because you don’t like it.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Republican ties himself in knots when asked simple question about Trump’s call with Ukraine
Following the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Rep. Doug Collins (F-GA) a simple question about President Donald Trump's account of the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and Collins responded with a muddled non-answer.
"You keep saying that the president was concerned about corruption, but in neither of those phone calls did he mention the word 'corruption,'" said Raju. "Why didn't the president mention the word 'corruption,' and instead ask the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens?"
Breaking Banner
Active shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard with multiple victims: report
An active shooter situation has been announced at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii and multiple victims are reported thus far, according to Hawaii News Now.
It's reportedly on Dry-dock Two.
There is no information on whether the shooter was a military member, civilian or otherwise, and information is being released slowly.
The base is currently on lockdown. Civilians report hearing multiple shots. The base is known for having many civilians on the base and at least 4 of those civilians were reported as some of the people shot.
Breaking Banner
George Conway attacks Republicans for cynically using the president’s teenage son in their latest impeachment distraction
Republican Washington, D.C. lawyer George Conway blasted Republicans for using the president's son to distract from the impeachment investigations.
During the testimony of Stanford Professor Pamela S. Karlan used the name "Barron" as an example of what would be considered corruption.
The Trump campaign has decided that the example Karlan gave to describe corruption was an effort at bullying the president’s son. In fact, the comment was, “The president can name his son Barron, but he can’t make him a baron.” The same would have been true if she had said, “The president can name his son Prince, he can’t make him a prince.”