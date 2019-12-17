Rick Gates gets jail: Team Trump mocked after yet another aide lands behind bars – despite cooperating with Mueller
According to reports this Tuesday, Donald Trump’s one-time deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates, has received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty last year to financial fraud and lying to investigators. He will also serve 45 days in jail on weekends “or in accordance with the schedule of the probation office,” POLITICO reports.
Despite the light sentence that was handed down due to his cooperation with the Mueller investigation, many on Twitter saw his sentence as just another example of a Trump associate facing a reckoning for corruption.
Rick Gates: jail, 3 yrs probation
Cohen: 3 yrs prison
Manafort: 4 yrs prison
Stone: GUILTY AS FUCK
Flynn: Jan 28 sentencing
Individual-1: getting his dipshit ass impeached
Hillary: enjoying a nice walk in the woods, probably
me: laughing at all you “lock her up” morons
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 17, 2019
Trivia: Name a former Trump campaign staffer not in jail
— NPC (@NPCesq) December 17, 2019
Draining the swamp.
— Rick Campbell (@RangerRick99) December 17, 2019
And how many associates of President Obama went to jail? Once again only the best people associated with trump
— John Anderson (@JohnAnd28780436) December 17, 2019
Why are so many of Trump’s close associates going to jail?
Paul Manafort
Rick Gates
Michael Cohen
Michael Flynn
George Papadopoulos
Lev Parnas
Igor Fruman
Because Donald Trump is a corrupt politician, and we all know it. https://t.co/a8a7xJtgaM
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 17, 2019
Judge Jackson right now speaking to Rick Gates…
“Politics don’t corrupt people. People corrupt politics,”
— Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) December 17, 2019
I get the impression this judge is sick of alternative facts.
— Sandy TennisBall (@LaurelBunce) December 17, 2019
