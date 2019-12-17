Rick Gates gets jail: Team Trump mocked after yet another aide lands behind bars – despite cooperating with Mueller

According to reports this Tuesday, Donald Trump’s one-time deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates, has received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty last year to financial fraud and lying to investigators. He will also serve 45 days in jail on weekends “or in accordance with the schedule of the probation office,” POLITICO reports.

Despite the light sentence that was handed down due to his cooperation with the Mueller investigation, many on Twitter saw his sentence as just another example of a Trump associate facing a reckoning for corruption.

update—

Rick Gates: jail, 3 yrs probation

Cohen: 3 yrs prison

Manafort: 4 yrs prison

Stone: GUILTY AS FUCK

Flynn: Jan 28 sentencing

Individual-1: getting his dipshit ass impeached Hillary: enjoying a nice walk in the woods, probably me: laughing at all you “lock her up” morons — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 17, 2019

Trivia: Name a former Trump campaign staffer not in jail — NPC (@NPCesq) December 17, 2019

Draining the swamp. — Rick Campbell (@RangerRick99) December 17, 2019

And how many associates of President Obama went to jail? Once again only the best people associated with trump — John Anderson (@JohnAnd28780436) December 17, 2019

Why are so many of Trump’s close associates going to jail? Paul Manafort

Rick Gates

Michael Cohen

Michael Flynn

George Papadopoulos

Lev Parnas

Igor Fruman Because Donald Trump is a corrupt politician, and we all know it. https://t.co/a8a7xJtgaM — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 17, 2019

Judge Jackson right now speaking to Rick Gates… “Politics don’t corrupt people. People corrupt politics,” — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) December 17, 2019

I get the impression this judge is sick of alternative facts. — Sandy TennisBall (@LaurelBunce) December 17, 2019