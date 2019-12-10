Rift emerges between McConnell and Trump as president seeks to turn impeachment ‘into a spectacle’: report
As the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump looms, there’s a growing rift between Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as to how the trial should move forward, CNN reports.
McConnell is reportedly hoping for a speedy trial in order to avoid further “partisan warfare.” But according to CNN, Trump wants the “dramatic event” that the trial would likely produce, “hoping to turn it into a spectacle, which he thinks is his best chance to hurt Democrats in the election.”
“Any difference of strategic opinion is as much a reflection of the fluid nature on what a Senate trial will entail, multiple people involved said,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly report. “McConnell himself has repeatedly said publicly that at this point, there simply isn’t an answer as to the length, structure or potential witnesses until the House moves further along with its articles of impeachment. For the moment, these people say, ideas or specific positions on how a trial should go are just that: ideas and opinions. The final form will likely be dictated by where McConnell’s 53-member conference stands on the issue in the weeks ahead.”
McConnell also reportedly wants a bipartisan resolution as to how the trial should proceed, and is planning to meet with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to work out such a resolution.
Commentary
A startling trove of documents reveals the truth about Afghanistan
The disclosures are extreme, but, sadly, what we have come to expect of government–across administrations.
The Washington Post obtained 2,000 documents showing that over years, news of U.S. military deployment to Afghanistan was routinely and repeatedly manipulated to reflect a rosier picture than what was happening on the ground. Further, the documents show that there was confusion about military mission and what would amount to success across the 18 years of deployment under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations.
CNN panel crushes Bill Barr’s Ukraine lies with live fact check: ‘He doesn’t have a right to his own opinion’
Attorney General Bill Barr was called out by a CNN panel on Tuesday after he incorrectly said that the FBI ignored evidence that would have exculpated President Donald Trump's campaign regarding allegations of Russian collusion.
As Barr spoke live to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday afternoon, a panel of CNN analysts commented on the attorney general's utterances.
"In general, he said, from day one there was evidence that was exculpatory evidence that there was no collusion and the FBI ignored that," CNN's Dana Bash announced. "Let's just start with that. True or false?"