Quantcast
Connect with us

Rocky road ahead for Merkel after ally loses shock vote

Published

1 min ago

on

Angela Merkel faces a rocky political road ahead as she battles to hang on until 2021 as German chancellor, after her junior coalition partner SPD elected a left-leaning leadership duo.

Rank and file Social Democrats late Saturday delivered a humiliating blow to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s run for co-chair of his centre-left party, picking instead two relative unknowns as their new leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shock result heralded a week of uncertainty for the coalition, with next Friday a key date as the SPD is to vote on whether to stay in government when it meets for its annual congress.

Merkel, in power for 14 years, has said she would step down when her term ends in 2021.

But her departure may well be accelerated following Saturday’s stunning vote.

– ‘Unacceptable conditions?’ –

Wounded by an election rout in 2017, the SPD had initially sought to go into opposition, but allowed itself reluctantly to be coaxed into renewing an alliance with Merkel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many within the party however remained wary of continuing to govern in Merkel’s shadow, fearful that their social roots were being eroded by the conservatives.

The uneasy marriage from the start had left the coalition lurching from crisis to crisis.

A new series of regional and European electoral defeats had finally forced the SPD to seek a new leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / Odd ANDERSEN Merkel, in power for 14 years, has said she would step down when her term ends in 2021

Saturday’s decision against Scholz is a “solid vote of no-confidence against the party establishment”, said left-leaning TAZ daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within the SPD, it is believed that an exit from the GroKo is very possible” with the new leaders Nobert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, added Bild daily.

Even if an immediate collapse of the government was averted, there is the “possible scenario that (the Social Democrats) would set unacceptable conditions to prepare an exit,” added the newspaper.

The SPD’s new leaders have already said they will push Merkel’s centre-right alliance for greater investments in climate protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also questioned the “black zero” no new debt policy — an absolute red line for Merkel and her centre-right alliance.

“If the two parties cannot agree on the further tilt of German policies to the left which the SPD activists desire, the coalition would end,” noted Holger Schmieding, analyst at Berenberg.

– ‘Minority government?’ –

That would leave Merkel with the option of a minority government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merkel has repeatedly ruled out the option, but right-leaning Welt daily noted that this time round, the conditions were “not so bad” since 2020’s budget has already been decided.

Ministerial posts vacated by SPD ministers could then be taken up by her conservative alliance.

Her planned successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer could also assume the deputy chancellor role and potentially steer Germany as it takes on the presidency of the EU from next June, added Welt.

For now, party heavyweights on both sides have urged calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP / Odd ANDERSEN Rank and file Social Democrats delivered a humiliating blow to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s run for co-chair of his centre-left party

CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak stressed that “nothing has changed” in terms of the coalition deal between both sides.

Leading voices in his party have also underlined the responsibility of keeping the government stable.

The SPD’s former chief Martin Schulz meanwhile warned his party against flight from the government.

“My advice is that the cure is not to seek an escape from the government, rather it lies in the power to shape things in the government,” he told Tagesspiegel daily.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump thinks he can get away with murder because police do all the time

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 1, 2019

By

When Donald Trump declared that he wanted not only Ukraine but also China to investigate Joe Biden on October 4, all hell broke loose. A political class jaded by daily White House provocations was roused by this brazenly authoritarian call for international assistance in bringing down the president’s top-polling opponent, and the impeachment drive suddenly kicked into high gear.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Google banned ads from Boris Johnson’s Tories for deceiving British voters ahead of UK election: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

Google caught Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party attempting to deceive British voters ahead of the December 12th general election, according to a new report in The Independent.

"Google has banned eight different adverts paid for by the Conservatives over the last month because they broke its rules, The Independent can reveal. The move by the search giant comes amid mounting concerns about the Tories’ use of disinformation and fake news as campaigning tools at the general election," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Intel Chairman Adam Schiff announces Tuesday vote on impeachment inquiry report on Donald Trump

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 30, 2019

By

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a Tuesday vote on their impeachment committee report.

The vote is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The Intelligence Committee is chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Republican is Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

NEWS: The House Intelligence committee will vote on its impeachment inquiry report on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6PM ET. The report then heads to the Judiciary Committee, which is holding its first public hearing on Wednesday at 10AM ET https://t.co/dOXljGqWoT

Continue Reading
 
 