Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was described as “fierce” at a Secondment Amendment hearing on Monday.

The good news about Ginsburg’s health and disposition came in a report from Economist writer Steven Mazie.

RBG update: she was fierce this morning in the hearing. Hale and hearty. — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) December 2, 2019

According to The New York Times, Ginsburg suggested that the Second Amendment case was moot after New York City repealed the law in question.

“What’s left of this case?” Ginsburg asked. “The petitioners have gotten all of the relief they sought.”