Saudi Arabia takes over G20 presidency from Japan
Saudi Arabia became the first Arab nation Sunday to take over the G20 presidency as it seeks to bounce back onto the world stage following global uproar over its human rights record.
The oil-rich kingdom has promoted a liberalisation drive, including granting greater rights to women, but faced strong criticism over a crackdown on dissent and the murder last year of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The G20 presidency, which Saudi Arabia takes over from Japan, will see it host world leaders for a global summit in its capital next November 21-22.
“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia assumes the G20 Presidency today, leading up to the summit in Riyadh” in 2020, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
“The Saudi G20 presidency is committed to continuing the work from Osaka and promoting multilateral consensus.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, hailed it as a “unique opportunity” to shape international consensus, SPA added.
Saudi Arabia will host more than 100 events and conferences in the run-up to the summit, including ministerial meetings, the agency said.
“When Saudi Arabia assumes the G20 presidency, it will become the first (Arab) nation to lead this intergovernmental body,” Dennis Snower, president of the think-tank Global Solutions Initiative, said in a statement.
“This presidency… will be challenged by a central paradox: global risks like climate change, demographic developments, such as low birth rates, rising life expectancy and aging societies… but rising populism and nationalism are preventing progress at the multilateral level.”
Rights groups have urged G20 member states to exert pressure on the kingdom over its intensifying crackdown on dissent, which has seen several women activists, journalists and political dissidents jailed.
Campaigners reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia had detained at least nine academics, writers and activists, the latest in a series of crackdowns on intellectuals over the past two years.
Activists say that some were subsequently released, but the detention of liberals — in the midst of the much-hyped liberalisation drive — underscores what observers call increasing repression and authoritarianism.
“Saudi Arabia steps up to the G20 presidency amid a new wave of arbitrary arrests of peaceful critics, with many human rights defenders still languishing behind bars, and just over a year since the horrifying killing of Jamal Khashoggi,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
“World leaders in the G20 must pressure Prince Mohammed to ensure enjoyment of all human rights including freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.”
China introduces mandatory face scans for new mobile phone users — raising surveillance fears
China will require telecom operators to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Sunday, according to the country's information technology authority, as Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls.
In September, China's industry and information technology ministry issued a notice on "safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens online", which laid out rules for enforcing real-name registration.
Terror checks intensified as London attack enters election fray
Britain's Boris Johnson said Sunday the security services were stepping up monitoring of convicted terrorists released early from prison, as the London Bridge attack became embroiled in the election campaign.
The prime minister revealed around 74 people with terrorist convictions had been released early from prison in a similar way to Usman Kan, who left jail last December and went on to stab two people to death in Friday's rampage.
"They are being properly invigilated to make sure there is no threat," Johnson told the BBC in an interview.
"We've taken a lot of action as you can imagine in the last 48 hours," he said, adding he would not provide "operation details".
UN chief says humanity’s ‘war against nature’ must stop
The devastating impact of global warming that threatens humanity is a pushback from Nature under assault, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday ahead of a key climate conference.
"For many decades the human species has been at war with the planet, and now the planet is fighting back," he said, decrying the "utterly inadequate" efforts of the world's major economies to curb carbon pollution.
"We must stop our war against nature, and science tells us we can do it."
Guterres flagged a UN report to be released in a few days confirming the last five years are the warmest on record, with 2019 likely to be the second hottest ever.