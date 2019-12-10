Schiff explains why Congress can’t wait to impeach Trump: ‘Why not just let him cheat in one more election?’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday delivered a blistering rebuttal to critics who say that Congress should wait until it has more evidence to impeach President Donald Trump.
In announcing articles of impeachment against the president, Schiff said that waiting for the courts to weigh in would take far too long and would give Trump even more time to try to rig the election in his favor.
“It took us eight months to get one court decision,” Schiff said, referring to the court decision that former White House counsel Don McGahn does not have absolute right to avoid testifying before Congress.
Schiff then argued that advocates for delay are really saying, “Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election? Why don’t you just let him cheat one more time? Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?”
The bottom line, said Schiff, is that “to do nothing would make us complicit.”
Watch the video below.
SCHIFF: "The argument, 'why don't you just wait,' amounts to this: Why don't you just let him cheat one more election?…Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?…the president's misconduct goes to the heart of whether we can conduct a free & fair election in 2020." pic.twitter.com/aw8gUsBh2Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2019
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday found himself astonished at the efforts of President Donald Trump and his allies to blatantly lie about the contents of Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 campaign.
On Tuesday morning, CNN host Alisyn Camerota dropped the hammer on Fox News for spinning the Justice Department inspector general report that absolved the department of any conspiracy against Donald Trump, instead saying that it was an indictment of the department.
Joined by CNN contributor, ex-Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and CNN host Brian Stelter, Camerota shared Fox clips from Monday night featuring hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and marveled at the obvious lies.
"Let's go back to reality-world instead of upside-down world right now," host Camerota smirked after rolling the clips, "which is what we just played a montage of. Charlie, when you hear, you know, the talking points from obviously the Trump cheerleaders as well as some of your former Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, do they -- when Hannity says everything we've been reporting for years has been dead on accurate, we were right every step of the way, and the report completely negates that, do they believe that? Why are they saying that?"
An extensive segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning discussing Attorney General Bill Barr dismissing his own department's inspector general report showing no "Deep State" conspiracy against Donald Trump, turned to Barr's hand-selected investigator John Durham's intrusive statement late in the day.