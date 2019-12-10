Schiff explains why Congress can’t wait to impeach Trump: ‘Why not just let him cheat in one more election?’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tuesday delivered a blistering rebuttal to critics who say that Congress should wait until it has more evidence to impeach President Donald Trump.

In announcing articles of impeachment against the president, Schiff said that waiting for the courts to weigh in would take far too long and would give Trump even more time to try to rig the election in his favor.

“It took us eight months to get one court decision,” Schiff said, referring to the court decision that former White House counsel Don McGahn does not have absolute right to avoid testifying before Congress.

Schiff then argued that advocates for delay are really saying, “Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election? Why don’t you just let him cheat one more time? Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?”

The bottom line, said Schiff, is that “to do nothing would make us complicit.”

Watch the video below.

SCHIFF: "The argument, 'why don't you just wait,' amounts to this: Why don't you just let him cheat one more election?…Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?…the president's misconduct goes to the heart of whether we can conduct a free & fair election in 2020." pic.twitter.com/aw8gUsBh2Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2019