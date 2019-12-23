Sean Hannity perfectly explains the entirety of his show in only 6 seconds
Published 1 min ago
on
By Bob Brigham
Fox News personality Sean Hannity offered a refreshingly honest explanation for an on-air flub.
A clip of Hannity was posted to Twitter on Monday by actor Harry Shearer.
“My brain shut down,” Hannity admitted.
“My brain is half-dead,” he explained.
And then Fox News personality and prominent Donald Trump supporter groaned.
Watch:
Now I understand everything…. pic.twitter.com/Z87gC008EC
— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) December 24, 2019
