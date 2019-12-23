Quantcast
Sean Hannity perfectly explains the entirety of his show in only 6 seconds

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News personality Sean Hannity offered a refreshingly honest explanation for an on-air flub.

A clip of Hannity was posted to Twitter on Monday by actor Harry Shearer.

“My brain shut down,” Hannity admitted.

“My brain is half-dead,” he explained.

And then Fox News personality and prominent Donald Trump supporter groaned.

Watch:

Sorry Mr. President — it’s the GOP that refuses to do anything

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi clap

President Donald Trump has tried to go after Democrats saying that they can't get any work done because they're hamstrung by impeachment. The facts, however, are an embarrassment for the Republican Party and the U.S. Senate.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1131529223489892352

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1178125611426025478

Democrats have accused Republicans in the past of being unable to get any work done. In 2014, Democrats blasted the "do-nothing Congress," only to have the House graduate to the "do little Congress" in 2016. Understandably, Democrats have worked diligently to ensure legislation is passed, even if the Senate has no intention of allowing it come up for a Senate vote.

Mitch McConnell ripped for wanting ‘Soviet justice’ for Trump: ‘In this country we have real trials’

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was blasted on MSNBC for arguing against a fair and impartial Senate trial for President Donald Trump.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed about a new Washington Post column he co-wrote with Prof. Joshua Geltzer, the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School.

The two explained a smoking gun email that was revealed on Friday night.

North Korea could time their missile launches to interfere with Trump’s re-election campaign: CNN

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

As the brief progress towards diplomacy with North Korea has fallen apart, fears have grown that dictator Kim Jong Un will order a fresh wave of missile testing.

But according to CNN correspondent Will Ripley, President Donald Trump himself might have cause for political fear — because North Korea knows his re-election campaign is next year, and they may attempt to time their tests to injure or embarrass him at key moments.

"Just because North Korea is not planning to launch an ICBM around Christmas, my source said, doesn't mean they won't do it in 2020, an election year for President Trump," said Ripley. "The North Koreans are aware there is pressure on the president ... could they add to that pressure in the coming months after they analyze the data from the recent tests? We'll have to wait and see."

