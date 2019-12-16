Seattle police under investigation after video shows them beating up protesters for ridiculous reason

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the officials in Seattle are investigating the police after viral videos showed an officer attacking and arresting a nonviolent protester ten feet away from him, at a counter-demonstration against a far-right, pro-Trump rally.
The alleged reason? The officer tripped over his own bicycle.
As the officer staggered towards the protesters, he grabbed one, slammed him against the wall, and placed him under arrest, as another officer accused him of “fighting back.”
“We are aware of community concerns regarding arrests during a demonstration,” said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. “I sent this matter to the Office of Police Accountability, and I look forward to the conclusion of their investigation. As always, we remain committed to constitutional policing, supporting First Amendment rights for all.”
Watch the altercation below:
