Seattle Times evacuated after bomb threat — journalists worked on the sidewalk to get the newspaper out
The Seattle Times newspaper office was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat.
Paige Cornwell, a reporter at the newspaper, posted images on Twitter of journalists continuing to work after being evacuated.
So someone sent in a bomb threat to @seattletimes and we had to evacuate the newsroom for an hour, but that didn’t stop us from working. (Also, I take my floor warden duties very seriously) pic.twitter.com/pzwKIkmSgB
— Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) December 3, 2019
There were also a report that the federal courthouse — only blocks away — was also evacuated.
Federal police, inexplicably wearing street clothes, and building security guards are denying access to sidewalks surrounding US Courthouse in downtown Seattle. One told me reason is "a bomb evacuation" when I asked what was happening. No @SeattlePD staff in sight. pic.twitter.com/Gsp1r8p6GB
— Phil Mocek (@pmocek) December 3, 2019